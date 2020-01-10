A pair of Region 11 tri-meets took place Thursday.
Here is a recap of both swimming meets:
SV, RHS at LHS
It was another hard-fought battle between the Sky View and Ridgeline girls, with the Lady Bobcats eventually prevailing, 74-71. Logan finished with 25.
It was another sweep for the Bobcats, who dominated the boys competition with 78 points. The Grizzlies held off the Riverhawks for second place, 48-44.
“We have had a great season so far, with a few school records broken and every swimmer achieving a personal best in at least one of their events, which really makes the year fun and helps to keep you motivated going forward,” SV head coach Marcus Singleton said. “We have also put a lot of focus on the little things or the finer parts of our swimming strokes, and I think this will really show when it comes to region and state.”
The Sky View boys won seven of the 11 events, with Darwin Anderson and David Higginbotham reigning supreme in both of their individual swims. Anderson powered his way to the top time in the 200-yard IM (1:57.44) and 100 butterfly (52.65), as did Higginbotham in the 50 freestyle (23.65) and 100 free (50.77).
Sky View’s Jackson DuBose was the runner-up in the 50 free (24.04) and 100 backstroke (1:03.34).
It was a balanced effort for the Sky View girls, which only had one athlete place in the top two in both of her individual races. Jenna Gibbons won the 100 fly (1:05.45) and was the silver medalist in the 100 back (1:07.64). Also winning events for the Lady Bobcats were Sarah Olsen in the 200 IM (2:30.98), Allison Dean in the 500 free (5:49) and Katelyn Wallace in the 100 breaststroke (1:20.72).
The Bobcats girls were triumphant in six events, with the Riverhawks winning the other five — two apiece by Hailey Rigby and Carly Eubanks. Rigby emerged victorious in the 200 free (2:10.18) and 100 free (1:00.02), and Eubanks in the 50 free (25.57) and 100 back (1:05.15).
The Ridgeline boys were led by Anthony Caliendo, who touched the wall first in the 100 back (1:00.93) and was the runner-up to Higginbotham in the 100 free with his time of 51.57. Luke Eubanks secured the No. 1 spot on the podium for the Riverhawks in the 500 free (5:49).
It was a great meet for Logan’s Spencer Bernhardt, who finished with the best time in the 100 breast (1:08.08) and was the runner-up in the 200 IM (2:16.34). Teammate Owen Waugh captured the title in the 200 free (2:01.35).
Zsofia Ugray was the silver medalist in the 50 free (27.69) and 500 free (6:07) for the Lady Grizzlies.
Other local swimmers who placed second in an individual event were Sky View’s Allie Schwartz (200 free, 2:10.38), Emily Jenkins (100 free, 1:04.27), Ellie Legler (100 breast, 1:22.88), Jaxon Tueller (100 fly, 1:01.92) and Ryan Robinson (500 free, 5:58); Ridgeline’s Kennedy Christensen (200 IM, 2:36.67) and Benjamin Checketts (100 breast, 1:13.40); Logan’s Chessy Xu (100 fly, 1:05.95) and Parker Dahle (200 free, 2:02.74).
Sky View won all three relays in the boys competition and two in the girls.
GC, BR at MC
Green Canyon came close to returning to North Logan with a sweep, but the Mountain Crest boys held on for a 79-75 victory. Bear River finished with 16 points.
The Wolves won pretty comfortably on the girls side with 78 points. The Mustangs racked up 63 points and the Bears 29.
The Mountain Crest boys and Green Canyon girls captured seven event titles apiece.
“The team showed up and swam great,” MC head coach Thomas Williams said. “There was a big difference in performance from last week to this week. I’m excited as the season winds down for some of our biggest meets in the next few weeks.”
The Mountain Crest boys were led by Nick Erikson, Caleb Jacobsen and Jaden Norman, who all finished in the top two in both of their individual swims. Erikson was the champion in the 200 free (1:55.79) and 100 free (52.50). Jacobsen bested the competition in the 50 free (24.17) and was second in the 500 free (5:45), while Norman was the runner-up in the 50 free (24.82) and 100 free (54.22).
Two other Mustangs who swam their way to titles in the boys field were Zach Roundy in the 500 free (5:19) and Jake Black in the 100 fly (58.59).
“Jake Black had an amazing 100 fly,” Williams said.
Emilee Leishman was the gold medalist in the 200 free (2:10.83) and silver medalist in the 100 fly (1:10.85) for the Lady Mustangs, who received a first-place effort from Hannah Isom in the 100 breast (1:21.51).
It was another strong performance for the Green Canyon sophomore duo of Kaylee Coats and Mia Huebner. Coats beat all comers in the 200 IM (2:24.68) and 100 free (58.21), and Huebner was first in the 100 back (1:07.93) and second in the 100 free (1:00.02).
Hannah Gracey posted the best time in the 500 free (6:27) for the Lady Wolves, who won all three of the relays.
The Green Canyon boys were victorious in four events, with Brayden Badger claiming gold medals in the 200 IM (2:20.95) and 100 breast (1:14.34). Stephen Bunnell placed first for the Wolves in the 100 back (1:01.54), while Gavin Soule was the runner-up in the 100 fly (59.26) and 100 back (1:03.38).
Other Cache Valley competitors who finished second in an individual event were Mountain Crest’s Hanna Evans (50 free, 28.98), Kennedy Child (500 free, 6:30), Alyssa Cowley (100 back, 1:08.98) and Abbie Nielsen (1:22.85); Green Canyon’s Abbey Erickson (200 IM, 2:38.35), Tyson Farnsworth (200 free, 1:59.82) and Clark Campbell (100 breast, 1:16.58).
The Lady Mustangs placed second in seven events.