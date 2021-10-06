It’s been a trying season for Preston’s girls soccer program and its recent stretch of bad luck continued in the opening round of the 4A Fifth District Tournament.
The Indians had one shot go off the crossbar and another that caromed off the inside of the post, and that was the difference in a 2-1 road loss to Century on Wednesday. All three goals were scored during the last 10 minutes of the second half.
“We played so well, just unlucky at times,” PHS head coach Brandon Lyon said. “They scored twice in the last 10 minutes. That’s the third time they’ve beat us that way. Both goals were against the run of play. We played so well in the second half, just had a couple of breakdowns they capitalized on — probably their only shots of the half. ... The girls are fighting, they are playing so hard and staying positive. A breakthrough is coming. We really believe it’s coming.”
That “breakthrough” will need to take place next Monday as third-seeded Preston (4-11-0) will travel to either top-seeded Pocatello (8-4-4) or second-seeded Century (8-3-3) for an elimination game. Preston is 0-5 against those two teams this season and all but one of those setbacks have been by a single goal.
Andie Bell buried a free kick for Preston with about three minutes remaining in the game. The senior also pinged a shot off the crossbar and “had a shot go just high that had beaten the (Century) keeper,” Lyon asserted. An Ella Jeppsen offering struck the crossbar for the Indians, who have lost five straight.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Bear River hosted Logan and Sky View in a Region 11 tri-meet Tuesday, and the Bears handily reigned supreme in both competitions. On the girls side, the Bears finished with 23 points, followed by the Bobcats (52) and Grizzlies (53). The Bear River boys limited their point tally to 29, while Sky View (50) edged Logan for second place (52).
The Bears placed six of their harriers in the top 10 in both races. Liz Phillips was the medalist for the Bear River girls, while Sky View’s Isaiah Crookston was triumphant in the boys field.
Phillips covered the 4-kilometer course in 14 minutes 56 seconds, which was 46 seconds faster than runner-up Kaylee Grigg of Sky View. Crookston clocked in at 12:27 — seven seconds before Bear River’s Ammon Hunter.
Logan’s Taylor Laney was the bronze medalist on the girls side and she crossed the finish line in 15:54. Other Cache County runners who secured a spot in the top 10 were Logan’s Jacob Anderson (fourth in boys, 12:37), Sam Lorimer (sixth, boys, 12:58), Eyerusalem Araya (ninth, girls, 16:37) and Aubrey Khan (10th, girls, 16:38), and Sky View’s Jamie Tellez-Quiroz (fifth, boys, 12:55).
USU CROSS COUNTRY
Utah State won three of the Mountain West’s four weekly awards as Caleb Garnica was selected as the MW Men’s Athlete of the Week, while a pair of Aggies were honored as the top freshmen of the week — Emma Thornley on the women’s side and Walker Cole on the men’s.
Garnica was the medalist at the prestigious Paul Short Run, which took place last Friday in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. The senior from Springville covered the 8K course in 23:29 and led the Aggie men to fourth place out of 40 teams. Garnica was the Mountain West titleist this past spring and garnered All-America accolades at the NCAA Championships.
Cole placed 51st out of 357 athletes in the men’s race and crossed the finish line in 24:19. Meanwhile, Thornley received the conference’s weekly award for the second time this season after finishing 28th out of 342 runners with a 6K time of 20:39.
The Lady Aggies placed third out of 38 teams in the field.
USU’s cross country programs will return to action Friday as the Aggies will host the Steve T. Reeder Memorial, starting at 10 a.m.
USU’s men are ranked 29th in the latest national poll.