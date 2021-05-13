It was a very good day for Region 11 baseball in the super regional round of the 4A state playoffs Thursday.
The 16 teams that are left began a three-game series at home sites. Ridgeline and Mountain Crest hosted, while Green Canyon, Sky View and Bear River were on the road. Logan was eliminated earlier in the week.
Four of the five Region 11 teams won the first game. The Riverhawks thumped Uintah, 17-2, in five innings; the Mustangs edged Juan Diego, 1-0; the Wolves slipped by Dixie, 3-2; the Bears beat Crimson Cliffs, 6-2; and the Bobcats were beat in a slugfest by Pine View, 21-10, in six innings.
The second game of the series will be played Friday, with the third later on Friday if necessary.
At Millville, the Riverhawks (18-7) gave up a run in the top of the first but answered with five in the bottom of the frame. A two-run single by Davis Fullmer with the bases loaded began the scoring onslaught by Ridgeline. Marshall Hansen had a two-run double.
The Riverhawks scored at least two runs in each of the four innings they batted. They platted six in the third to build a 13-1 lead.
Ridgeline finished with 14 hits by seven different players and committed just one error. Jaden Harris pitched four innings to get the win, striking out eight and issuing two walks. The Utes had just four hits and also four errors.
Jaxen Hollingsworth led the Riverhawks with three hits, four runs and an RBI. Braxton Gill, Harris, Fullmer and Hansen each had two base knocks. Gill, Fullmer and Evan Webb scored three times each. Fullmer and Hansen each had three RBI. Ridgeline had five doubles and a triple by Harris.
At Hyrum, it was a pitcher’s dual. Each team had three hits, while the Mustangs (19-7) had one error to Juan Diego’s two. Braydon Schiess threw a complete game, striking out nine and not allowing a base on balls for the win. Juan Diego used two pitchers, who combined to walk three and hit three.
Kolmyn Foulger brought Lance Welch home with a single in the bottom of the seventh for the game’s lone score. Preston Jones and Hudson Phelps had the other two hits by the Mustangs.
At St. George, the Wolves (15-11) notched a big road win.
Tied at 2-2 heading to the seventh, Reece Hansen came up big with two outs in the top of the frame. He took a 1-1 pitch and blasted it over the left field fence for a solo home run that would end up being the game winner.
Hansen then went back to the mound and picked up his sixth strikeout to begin the bottom of the seventh. After a single, his day on the mound ended as Nick Bouck came on and would get the save.
Green Canyon began the scoring in the top of the third with a run. Alex Atkinson led off with a single, stole second and moved to third on a ground out. With two outs, Caleb Peterson brought Atkinson home with a single to right.
The Wolves broke a 1-1 tie in the top of the fifth with a solo home run by Atkinson to lead off the frame. Atkinson and Peterson each had two hits for the game.
Dixie tied it up again with a run in the sixth. Enter Hansen in the seventh.
In another game played in St. George, Sky View (10-15) could not keep up with the Panthers, who scored in every inning played. After getting behind 11-3 through four innings, the Bobcats battled back and got within 14-10 after plating four runs in the fifth and three in the sixth.
However, the Panthers came to bat and didn’t stop until the game was ended. Pine View scored seven runs in the sixth to end the contest early.
Sky View had 12 hits, but committed seven errors. Two Bobcat pitchers combined to walk nine batters and hit one, which didn’t help at all as the Flyers had 17 hits, including four doubles, a triple and a home run.
Cole Watterson led the Bobcats with three hits and two RBI. Cole Lundahl and Stetsen Karren had two hits each. Lundahl had a home run and led the team with three runs. Eight Bobcats recorded a hit in the game as Derek Anthony, Alex Carling and Tanner Martin each had a double.