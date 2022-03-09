It was an encouraging start to the 2022 high school boys soccer season for a pair of Cache Valley programs, notwithstanding the less-than-ideal conditions they competed in.
Green Canyon traveled to Ogden on Tuesday and left with a 6-0 victory over Ben Lomond, while Logan tested Davis before falling by a 2-1 scoreline at Crimson Field.
Snow completely covered the field in Green Canyon’s season opener, which required the end lines and touch lines to be shoveled. The Wolves were not deterred, though, as they exploded for five first-half goals, including three in a 15-minute stretch.
The Scots had no answer for Green Canyon’s Kael Cragun, who found the back of the net four times. However, it was a complete team effort for the Wolves, who seven different players contribute with a goal or an assist.
Maynor Delarca and Parker Holt also scored for Green Canyon, which got two assists from Fisher Arroyo and one assist apiece from Brayden Jensen, Diego Ornelas and Julio Huarto. Ryan Scott secured the shutout in goal for the Wolves.
“Great performance in crazy elements. ... We played well back to front,” GC head coach Sven Rasmussen said. “Amazed with the guys’ mentally in a game that understandably they might have let up in.”
Meanwhile, the Grizzlies held the Darts scoreless during the final 75 minutes of action Tuesday — a noteworthy accomplishment for a team that lost to Davis by a 7-0 scoreline a year ago. Unfortunately for Logan, Davis converted on a pair of shots during the first five minutes. The Darts are typically one of the better teams in the 6A classification and they went 13-4 last spring.
Heber Prieto headed in a Isaac Lopez set piece in the 28th minute for the Grizzlies.
“I’m really proud of the boys today, especially to play so well in such crazy weather,” said LHS head coach Natalie Norris, who was “pretty pumped” about keeping Davis off the scoreboard for the final 75 minutes. “We have a lot of things to work on, but I’m really excited about what we saw on the field. We’re hoping to build off of this and continue to improve this weekend.”
Sky View was scheduled to play Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, but all three games were postponed. Additionally, Mountain Crest’s Wednesday road match against Lone Peak was postponed.
Several local high school baseball and softball programs had games scheduled for earlier this week, but all of them were postponed, as was the season opener for Mountain Crest’s boys lacrosse team.