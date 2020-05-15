With the coronavirus pandemic halting high school spring sports, no state championships will be held this week or next.
The Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) has been questioned about its decision, but recently stated there would be no spring sports. However, the Utah Section PGA is taking matters into its hands when it comes to girls golf.
Earlier this week the golf organization announced it would be hosting state golf championships and every high school would have the opportunity to send up to six golfers. These state championships will not have team awards, but the athletes will be competing for individual glory.
“The Utah Section PGA is making every effort to create an experience for the spring high school golf season,” a press release stated. “We can’t bring back their overall experience, but we plan to provide them with an individual championship that will give them something to look forward to and hopefully help them during this unprecedented time. These events will NOT be sanctioned by the UHSAA in any way. Because the All State golf teams are totally sponsored and selected by the Utah PGA, we will still select a team for this year through these individual events.”
That team competes against other states and in other competitions.
The 4A state competition is slated for June 4 at Rose Park Golf Course in Salt Lake City. Also competing that day will be 1A, 2A and 3A.
The tournament will include 18 holes of stroke play. The top 10 in each classification will get All State accolades.
All five Utah schools in the valley were contacted to see who was participating. The deadline for entering the tournament was Friday afternoon.
Ridgeline and Green Canyon were the only schools that had girls committed to playing. Mountain Crest and Logan were question marks, while Sky View reported no girls were going.
Representing the defending 4A state champion Riverhawks are Alyssa Buist, Eryn Hendricks, Brooke Norton, Brooke Goates and Lily Swink. Buist was 15th individually at state last year. Hendricks was 35th.
“In order to hold this event, the safety of the players, staff and everyone involved is a priority,” the Utah PGA release said. “We will be following all CDC guidelines. We know those guidelines change often. A notice to players will be sent by email approximately 24 hours prior to the event with any pertinent information. But some items to note right now are things such as, flag stick must be left in, no rakes in bunkers, no scoreboard or scoring area (scorecards will be dropped in a scorecard box). The decision on allowing spectators or not will be made closer to the event date as we follow COVID-19 health recommendations.”
Green Canyon coach Terrell Baldwin said no coaches will be allowed to coach. Caddies are also not allowed.