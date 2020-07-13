There will be no if-necessary baseball games for the Cache Valley Sox and Blacksmith Fork Trappers.
Both teams swept Monday doubleheaders and punched their ticket to the 16-squad double-elimination bracket of the 2020 Utah 19U Legion State Championships. The top-seeded Sox rolled past No. 32 American Leadership Academy in a twinbill, while No. 10 Blacksmith Fork dispatched of No. 23 Green Canyon twice.
Cache Valley and Blacksmith Fork will return to action Friday. The tournament will be reseeded following Tuesday’s if-necessary contests.
Two other Cache Valley teams were in action Friday. No. 24 Ridgeline saw its season come to an end after dropping a pair of games against No. 9 Vernal, while No. 16 Logan rallied in the nightcap to force an if-necessary contest against No. 17 West Jordan.
CV SOX
The Sox improved to 23-2 against legion opponents this season after thumping the Eagles 9-0 and 14-0 in five innings. Cache Valley limited ALA to one hit in each game and finished with 11 base knocks in both.
Daxton Purser continued his hot streak at the plate for the Sox as he homered twice in Game 1. The future Salt Lake Community College player belted a three-run bomb in the third inning and added a solo shot later in the contest.
Caleb Archibald went 3 for 4 for the Sox and also stymied the Eagles with another dominant pitching performance. Archibald went the full seven innings on the mound, only allowed one single, struck out 12, walked two and plunked one.
Archibald, Kade Hansen and Hayden Simper all contributed with RBI doubles for the Sox, who got a pair of hits and runs from Simper.
The Sox never gave the Eagles a chance in the nightcap as they jumped out to a 14-0 lead after three innings. Cache Valley put an eight-spot on the scoreboard in the bottom of the second.
Jace Ward sparkled at the plate for Sox as he doubled twice, singled and scored three times. Archibald smacked a two-run triple and finished with a trio RBIs for Cache Valley, which got a pair of RBIs from Mason Bowler, Tadon Burbank and Hansen. Dane Folkman also tripled for the Sox.
Purser held the Eagles to one single and fanned 10 in his five innings on the bump.
BLACKSMITH FORK
The Trappers (16-11) continued their last-season surge by notching two impressive wins over Green Canyon by scores of 6-1 and 11-1. Blacksmith Fork has won eight of its last 10 contests.
The hosts plated four runs in the bottom of the third and never trailed in Game 1. The Trappers enjoyed a 10-3 advantage in hits.
Caden Jones had a trio of singles and scored twice for Blacksmith Fork, which got a pair of hits and runs from Kaden Deeter and two RBIs from Kolmyn Foulger. Alex Atkinson had two of Green Canyon’s three hits and scored the Wolves’ lone run.
Blacksmith Fork pitchers Brayden Schiess and Jaden Jones fared well, especially Schiess, who limited the Wolves (8-11) to one hit and struck out six in five complete innings.
The Trappers fell behind 1-0 in the nightcap, but quickly bounced back with five runs in the home half of the first — four with two outs. Blacksmith Fork added five more runs in the bottom of the third to essentially terminate any chance of a Green Canyon comeback.
Dax Roundy came through with a two-run double for the Trappers, who got three runs and two hits — including a double — from Deeter, two runs from Caden Jones and Hudson Phelps, and a pair of hits and RBIs from Preston Jones.
Lance Welch went the distance on the mound in the five-inning contest. The Blacksmith Fork southpaw scattered five hits, fanned five and walked two.
Like the first game, Atkinson scored Green Canyon’s lone run and chipped in with two hits.
LOGAN
The Grizzlies were down to their final three outs against the Jaguars, but came through with three runs in the bottom of the seventh to emerge victorious, 5-4. West Jordan overcame a late deficit to win Game 1 in eight innings, 7-6.
Logan (12-8) scored all three of its aforementioned runs with zero outs in the seventh. Two walks, an error, a hit batsman and a dropped third strike doomed West Jordan.
Manase Tupou walked with the bases loaded, allowing Kody Kirk to score the winning run. Tupou also belted a solo homer, singled and chipped in with two RBIs and runs for the Grizzlies.
Ethan Wilson walked three times for Logan, which will host West Jordan on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Wilson doubled, singled and drove in a run for the Grizzlies in Monday’s opener. Vincent Rohrer contributed with two RBIs for Logan, while Chris Shopbell hit a RBI double.
RIDGELINE
The Mavericks lost a 8-7 heartbreaker to Vernal in Game 1, and then saw their season come to an end courtesy of a walk-off double by Vernal in Game 2. The hosts prevailed 13-3.
Ridgeline scored three times in the top of the sixth to pare their Game 1 deficit to 8-7. The Mavericks, who once trailed 4-0, left the tying run on second base in the sixth and seventh frames.
Carter Gill shined offensively for Ridgeline (9-13) as he stroked three doubles and drove in three runs. Cam Bott smacked a solo homer and singled for the Mavericks, who got two hits and two RBIs from Tanner Bernhardt, and two hits and two runs from Marshall Hansen.
Bott struck out eight in third and two-thirds innings on the bump for Ridgeline, which outhit Vernal 10-5, but committed three errors and issued 13 free passes.
Vernal racked up five runs in the fourth inning and three more in the fifth to pull away in the nightcap. The Mavericks plated two of their three runs in the top of the third.
Ridgeline finished with five hits — three of the extra-base variety. Jake Astle and Bott homered with the bases empty, while Braxton Gill doubled.