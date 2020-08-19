It was the bounce-back performance Mountain Crest's girls soccer team was hoping for.
The Mustangs moved on from their shutout loss to Bonneville by earning a gratifying 2-0 road victory over 6A Skyridge (2-3-0) on Tuesday. It was Mountain Crest's first clean sheet of the season.
Baylie Baldwin scored once in each half for the Mustangs (2-3-0), and both goals were assisted by Keiera Nielson.
Dakota Andersen went the full 80 minutes for Mountain Crest in goal, which received big defensive performances from Rylee Nelson, Britt Egbert, Emma Isom, Avrie Selvage and Riley Baldwin, head coach Amber Hyatt asserted.
"I loved the team effort that I saw today," Hyatt said. "I think that every person that stepped on the field gave it their best effort and I was proud of that. Our defense had a great game today, as well, and I'm happy they were rewarded by getting a shutout. Overall, very proud of my team and how they played today."
BOBCATS 4, BEES 1
It was another balanced team effort on both sides of the ball for Sky View, which found the back of the net twice in each half on the road against 5A Box Elder (0-5-0). The Bobcats (4-0-0) have netted at least three goals in each of their matches and have outscored the opposition by a 16-3 margin in 2020.
Addie Poulsen, Mia Morrison, Katyrra Peck and Kortnee Lamb fired shots past Box Elder's goalkeeper, and three of the goals were assisted — all by different Bobcats. Amalia Fonua, Shyanne Stokes and Delaney Gibbons were credited with assists.
“We had a great game,” SV head coach Jillian Carver said. “The girls did so well with four different girls scoring and three different girls assisting. The whole team contributed to our success. It makes it all about team when we play in such a way.”
Box Elder's Skylee Hoppe buried a free kick in the first half.
VIKINGS 1, RIVERHAWKS 0
Ridgeline kept undefeated Viewmont off the scoreboard until the 70th minute, which is when the hosts scored the match's lone goal on a rebound shot. The Riverhawks (3-3-0) are the first team this season to limit the Vikings (6-0-0) to one goal.
"(The) 100-degree heat took its toll, but our defense was amazing all day," Ridgeline head coach Mark Tureson said.
Tureson was especially pleased with the defensive efforts of center backs Haley Anderson and Carly Eubanks, outside back Alex Baer and keeper Alivia Brenchley. The Riverhawks took a three-game winning streak into Tuesday's showdown and had outscored the opposition by an impressive 13-0 margin during that timespan.