It was the breakthrough Mountain Crest’s girls basketball team was aiming for.
The Mustangs jumped out to a 25-17 halftime lead over Tooele en route to a 45-39 victory over the Buffaloes in the first round of the 4A State Tournament on Wednesday night in Hyrum.
With the win, Mountain Crest snapped an 11-game skid. Eight of those setbacks were decided by seven points or fewer, including six by four points or fewer. Indeed, the Mustangs were due to prevail in nailbiting fashion.
“I think proud is an understatement because we’ve been so close,” MC head coach Megan Smith said. “It’s been heartbreaking to see their reaction (to these loses) and it was almost after this game a sense of relief feeling. ... We just needed to put a full game together and come together (as a team), so proud’s an understatement.
“One of the girls came up to me after, Teagan (Hall), and she’s like, ‘(this win) gives me chills,’ and I had the exact same feeling. I had chills too.”
Hall had a big game for the 16th-seeded Mustangs as she scored a team-high 16 points. Ella Douglass chipped in with 13 points and dominated on the glass, Smith said. No other Mustang netted more than five points, but eight total Mountain Crest players contributed to the scoring tally.
“It’s nice, but I feel like we’re pretty consistent with that,” Smith said. “We’ll usually have between five and eight different scorers most of the time. ... (Having balance is) something that we try to do.”
Tooele, the No. 17 seed, make things interesting by scoring 14 points in the fourth quarter, but Mountain Crest limited the Buffaloes (7-16) to a combined 14 points in the middle two quarters.
Up next for Mountain Crest is an opportunity at defending 4A state champion Cedar (20-2), which hosts the Mustangs on Saturday night. Cedar’s only two loses this season were competitive contests against 6A Bingham and Las Vegas-based program Bishop Gorman.
“I think (my players are) excited, (but) I think they don’t yet understand it,” Smith said. “... My seniors that I have right now have never (experienced) the postseason, and so they’re going into something not fully comprehending what it actually means. So, I think that’s both a good thing and kind of something we need to be leery of because of not really understanding the scope of what’s going on.
“I think that will bring a little bit of calmness to them, but at the same time I want to make sure we’re fully prepared for what Cedar can do. I think that might be a little bit of a wake-up call for us, but I’m pretty confident we can handle it.”
In other Saturday Round of 16 games involving teams from Region 11, No. 2 Ridgeline will host No. 15 Canyon View, No. 5 Green Canyon will host No. 12 Bear River and No. 8 Logan will welcome No. 9 Sky View to Crimson Court. Bear River thumped Ben Lomond 48-24 at home to earn the right to square off against Green Canyon for the third time this season.
USU WOMEN’S HOOPS
Wyoming jumped out to a 10-0 lead over Utah State in the first quarter and never looked back en route to a 64-45 win at home. The Cowgirls (13-11, 9-6 Mountain West) outscored the Aggies (7-20, 2-14) in every quarter on their way to sweeping the season series.
Marlene Aniambossou led the Aggies with 13 points, while Hailey Bassett added 10 points on 4 of 8 shooting from the field. USU only knocked down 27.1 percent of its field goal attempts, while Wyoming shot at a 46.9 percent clip.
Emmie Harris paced the Aggies in rebounds (six) and steals (three).
Five Wyoming players scored in double figures, led by Jaeden Vaifanua and Taylor Rusk, who netted 15 apiece. Wyoming point guard Tommi Olson dished out 10 assists and pulled down eight rebounds.
The Cowboys outrebounded the Aggies 38-27 and finished with a big 17-3 edge in assists. Wyoming also racked up 32 points in the paint to USU’s nine.