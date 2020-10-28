RICHFIELD — A pair of familiar foes took the court Wednesday afternoon to play for third place at the 4A State Volleyball Championships being held in the Sevier Valley Center.
While both would have rather been playing for the title later in the day, they tried to bounce back for the next best thing. It was an all-Region 11 affair with fifth-seeded Mountain Crest facing seventh-seeded Ridgeline.
The Mustangs have dealt with plenty of adversity this season, but ended on a high note. Mountain Crest never trailed in a three-set win over the Riverhawks, 25-21, 25-17, 25-18.
“State is all about coming and playing tough teams,” MC head coach Kindra Anderson said. “There wasn’t a team here that was an easy rollover. Every team here is good. … To take third is huge. Our program hasn’t taken third in a really long time. The girls are excited to bring some new culture to our program. We know we can compete against the best teams in the state.”
The Mustangs (21-11) had an interesting path to the third-place match. They only played region teams. Mountain Crest began with Bear River, then faced Green Canyon, Sky View and lastly Ridgeline (19-13).
“Our entire state run was all region teams,” MC outside hitter Kiera Crosbie said. “It came down to trusting each other, especially in the Bear River game. We decided we were going to reset and play the way that we wanted to play, focus on our side of the court and not the other team. That was a huge change.”
The Mustangs never trailed against the Riverhawks over the three sets.
“Our goal was to take it one point at a time and keep the lead,” Crosbie said. “We were ready to play Ridgeline.”
“Ridgeline is a really good team,” Anderson said. “Our passing was on and we are a big offensive team, so when that is on, we put the ball away. Our passers did a phenominal job, we did good on defense and our offense did an awesome job.”
In the opening set, the Mustangs used a 10-1 run to build a 14-4 advantage. Crosbie finished off the set with a kill.
In the second set, Mountain Crest began with a 9-3 lead and never looked back. Setter Jaycee Osborne ended the set with a block.
Crosbie heated up in the third with four early kills as the Mustangs built a 15-10 lead. The Riverhawks tried to stay close, but could never overtake Mountain Crest. Gracie Garlock ended the match with a kill.
“We were very ready to play,” Anderson said. “After the Sky View match, I said ‘let it sting for a minute. We played hard and fought hard, so it is going to sting. After a few minutes, we need to reset if we want to go win third place.’ And they did that. They said third is the best we can do, and that’s what we are going to do.”
Mountain Crest has won three state titles in program history, but the last one came in 1998.
“We are happy to take third, but we were defintily shooting for the championship,” Crosbie said. “Once we got at this point, we wanted to finish as high as we could. … We are building our program. We are ready to come get it next year.”
It is not easy to reset after losing an emotional match.
“It stung after that game, but it really fueled us to come back and play,” Crosbie said. “We wanted it so bad. We talked about how much we wanted it and we were ready to fight for it.”
Crosbie finished with 18 kills, hit .387, and had two blocks. Garlock had seven kills, 19 digs and two blocks. Ella Douglass had six kills and four blocks. Phoebe Starnes chipped in 14 digs, while Osborne 39 had assists. Ashley Welker had three blocks.
“Kiera played the best offense I’ve seen her play all season,” Anderson said. “All of them did a good job. It was a total team effort.”
While the Mustangs were able to move on, the Riverhawks struggled.
“For some reason we just couldn’t get into a groove,” Ridgeline head coach Jaicee Roden. “You could see it on the girls faces, in their movements. Maybe it was a carry over. It’s always a hard match to play after you learn you are not going to the final match and you have to play for third and fourth.
“... It’s always a big game playing region rivals. I have a lot of respect for Mountain Crest and lot of respect for my program.”
Ridgeline still finished fourth, which is the best in program history.
“As a first year together as a program and coach, a final four finish is a great place to be,” Roden said. “We’ll keep working. We are going to miss our seniors. That’s going to be an adjustment to make, but we will work hard in our offseason.”
The Riverhawks were led by Brinlie Crosbie with eight kills, nine digs and two aces. Gracee Putnam had six kills, while Livvy Davies had two aces and 9 digs.
Earlier in the day in the semifinals, the Mustangs lost to another region opponent in eventual champion Sky View, 25-21, 25-18, 23-25, 25-18. Ridgeline fell to Snow Canyon, also in four, 25-22, 20-25, 25-20, 25-22.
Against the Warriors, the Riverhawks enjoyed leads in all four sets, but had trouble finishing. The sixth-seeded Warriors held off Ridgeline to advance to the final.
“We just couldn’t finish when we needed to,” Roden said.
Leading the Riverhawks against Snow Canyon were Brinlie Crosbie and Gracee Putnam with 10 kills each. Sydney Donavan chipped in five kills and had five of the team’s six blocks. Putnam had a double-double as she also had 17 digs. Livvy Davies came up with 16 digs. Savannah Perrett had five of the team’s 11 aces.
In their semifinal game, the Mustangs gave up a couple of big runs that had them digging out a hole in the first and fourth set. Mountain Crest did keep fighting, which was evidenced in the third-set win. Gracie Garlock had a big kill, and Ella Douglass came up with a block to finish the third.
“We were excited to play Sky View and get another shot at them,” Anderson said. “We played better against them. When we took that third set, that is a turning point. We haven’t taken a set from Sky View in a lot of years. That’s a confidence booster.”
Douglass and Garlock each had nine kills, while Crosbie had seven finishers. Crosbie also had four aces, nine digs and three blocks. Douglass also had four blocks. Garlock had 14 digs to lead the team, followed by Phoebe Starnes with 12. Osborne had 31 assists.