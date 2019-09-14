HYRUM — It wasn’t exactly the start the Mustangs wanted for their Homecoming football game Friday night at Lynn R. Miller Field against rival Logan.
But boy did they respond after falling behind by two scores.
Mountain Crest scored the final 33 points of the game to enjoy the festivities, as well as open Region 11 action with a satisfying 33-13 win over the Grizzlies. The victory also snapped a five-game skid, dating back to the state playoffs last season.
“We just told the kids they needed to finish, and they really put it on in the fourth quarter,” MC head coach Jason Lee said. “They did a great job. Proud of all of them. ... We had our mistakes, but told the kids to keep battling and stick with the game plan.”
While the Mustangs (1-4, 1-0 region) were enjoying their first win of 2019, the Grizzlies (1-4, 0-1) were shaking their heads and wondering what happened after jumping out to a 13-0 lead.
“They (Mustangs) fully committed to our outside receivers, and we made too many mistakes when we needed plays,” LHS head coach Bart Bowen said. “... We had what we wanted, we just couldn’t get it done in the running game tonight. ... We’ve got to recommit. There is no reason why we can’t win out and share a region title at the very least, but we’ve got to recommit to what we are good at and get better at it.”
Both teams came into the contest wanting to get start the region season on a better foot after some tough setbacks. For the Mustangs, they had come close on several occasions, but just couldn’t finish. That wasn’t a problem on Friday.
“Our coach told us we needed to focus and trust each other,” MC running back/linebacker Hunter Schroeder said. “That’s what we did. We know we are a great team. We had a hard couple of games where we shot ourselves in the foot.”
With the game knotted at 13-13 late in the third quarter, the Mustangs took their first lead of the game on a trick play. Quarterback Tadon Burbank handed off to Schroeder, who flipped the ball to a receiver, who got the ball back to Burbank. The Mountain Crest signal caller found tight end Elijah Jackson in space, and Jackson did the rest, breaking some tackles on his way to paydirt for a 42-yard score on fourth-and-2.
A shanked punt by the Grizzlies gave the Mustangs great field position to start the fourth quarter. It took the hosts five plays to cover 37 yards as Walker Hutchinson scored from 11 yards out for his second touchdown of the game. The score gave Mountain Crest a 26-13 lead with 10:34 to play.
Logan was driving when Mustang defensive back Noah Fletcher broke on the ball to make the interception. He returned it 95 yards for an apparent TD, but a penalty that many on the MC sideline argued brought the ball back.
There were many penalties during the game as Mountain Crest was flagged eight times for 95 yards, while Logan picked up 11 penalties for 100 yards. Neither coach was pleased.
“That was the most penalties we’ve had this season,” Bowen said. “It was not a very good game for us.”
“We’ve got to eliminate the penalties, we really do,” Lee said. “But some of that is bull.”
Despite the pick-six being called back, the Mustangs went back to work, eating up the clock by handing the ball off to Schroeder. He broke loose for a 46-yard gain and eventually capped a 81-yard scoring march with a 7-yard TD run off the right side for the final points of the game. Schroeder ended up rushing for 231 yards on 33 carries.
“He is a beast,” Lee said of Schroeder. “And we don’t go anywhere without that O-line. Elijah Jackson is a heck of a blocker. Other guys are helping Schroeder get those yards.”
And Schroeder’s take on being a workhorse?
“Last game I got a lot of carries and this game the coaches believed in me,” Schroeder said. “I trusted the line to do their job as long as I fought as hard as I could. The line has been grinding.”
That starting line consisted of Jose Barragan, Brayden Guthrie, KJ Lee, Edgardo Huerta and Kalvin Kunzler. The Mustangs finished with 307 yards rushing for the game and 458 total offense.
Fletcher ended another Logan drive late in the game with his second interception, reading the ball and going after it in the end zone.
“I wanted to get the ball so bad,” Fletcher said. “The coaches have been telling us all week where to be and getting us in the right spot. I saw the ball and wanted it bad. ... I just went up and made the play.”
Schroeder was all smiles after the game, but was not happy with his play early on. He lost two fumbles in the first quarter. The second one Logan cashed in on when quarterback Ethan Wilson found Isaac Larsen for a 21-yard TD pass.
The Grizzlies made it 13-0 late in the opening period. On a fourth-and-2 play, Wilson pumped and went deep to Jaylen Sargent for a 51-yard score. Wilson finished with 148 yards passing on 11 of 23 attempts. Kade Thornley rushed for 92 yards on 16 carries for Logan.
Schroeder set up the first Mustang score with a 37-yard scamper. Trae Fuller put the hosts on the scoreboard early in the second quarter with a 5-yard TD run.
On third and 6, Burbank hit Hutchinson for a 7-yard score to tie up the game with 6:31 left in the opening half. Mountain Crest missed a 35-yard field goal just before the break. But the Mustangs came out fired up in the second half.
“Coach has been telling us all week we need to finish in the fourth quarter,” Fletcher said. “We just stuck to it.”
With the MC win, the series with Logan is now tied at 8-8 since 2000.