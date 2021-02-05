Mountain Crest’s bid for a second straight 4A state wrestling championship is certainly off to a very promising start.
That’s because the Mustangs completed dominated on Day 1 of the 4A Division A tournament Friday at Desert Hills High School. An impressive 24 Mustangs have qualified for state, which will take place in two weeks in Richfield.
Mountain Crest has amassed 313 points, which is a whopping 151.5 more than Hurricane, which is currently in second place at the 11-team tourney. Green Canyon is fourth with 150.0 points, while Sky View is ninth (100.5 points) and Logan 10th (69.0).
Of Mountain Crest’s 24 state qualifiers, 17 advanced to the semifinals of their respective weight classes. The Mustangs’ semifinalists are Carter Nelson (106-pound weight class), Easton Evans (106), Luke Schroeder (120), Elijah Larsen (126), Cooper Sanders (132), Wyatt Coulam (132), Terrell Lee (138), Gabe Sanders (145), Jace McBride (145), Jordan Wakefield (152), Chase Swensen (152), Brock Guthrie (160), Cael Smith (170), Zack Scholes (170), Walker Hutchinson (182), Sam Schroeder (182) and Andrew Belles (220).
Other Mountain Crest grapplers who advanced to the second day of divisionals are Porter Johnson (113), Lincoln Lofthouse (126), Avery Jensen (138), Bridger Thalman (160), Hunter Hammer (195), Sam Peel (195) and Jorgen Miller (285). All of these athletes have also punched their ticket to state.
“Our kids wrestled really well today,” MC head coach Jay Tovey said. “We had lots of effort and it seemed like we had really good energy. I am pleased with qualifying 24. I wish we would’ve had all 28. We have a great opportunity tomorrow to wrestle lots of good kids.”
Green Canyon has six semifinalists in Aaron Shumway (113), Daxton Darley (113), James Shumway (126), Joel Montufar (126), Mason Morris (138) and Josue Velez (152). The Wolves will be sending 13 wrestlers to state as Ty Thomas (120), Jaron Darley (132), Ammon Cothran (138), Jared Hurtst (145), Will Tanner (170), Luke Blake (182) and Garrett Herzog (285) have also qualified.
Sky View will be represented in the semis by Kade Croft (132). The Bobcats fared well in Friday’s final consolation round as Collin Miller (113), Parley Thacker (126), Heston Hart (132), Matthew Leak (138), Camron Carling (145), Hans Herrmann (152) and Pedro Lopez (220) will be joining Croft at the 4A tournament.
No Logan athletes made it to the round of four, but Ryan Lazzari (126), Kadin Halona (160), Jacqe Miller (170), James Wang (220) and Ty Stearns (285) all prevailed in their final consolation bouts of the evening, meaning they are state bound.
OTHER DIVISIONAL
The other two Region 11 teams, Bear River and Ridgeline, were at the 4A Division B tourney, which is being contested at Uintah High School. As expected, host Uintah is leading after Day 1 with 255.5 points, followed immediately by the Bears (231) and Riverhawks (182).
Ridgeline will be represented in the semifinals by Hudson Mosher (106), Ryan Orduno (120), Nelson Munk (138), Brenden Gessell (145), Ethan Buchanan (152), Brannon Ure (152), Ptallan Takis (182), Ronan Melani (195) and Daimien Boehme (285).
Seven other Riverhawks have made it to the second day of the tournament in Jackson Semadeni (106), Ty Winward (126), Cameron Craney (132), Dawson Lange (138), Owen Munk (145), Sam Pirtle (160) and Kaden Kirk (170), meaning the program will have 16 state qualifiers.
“Yeah, the boys are wrestling really good,” RHS head coach Jarrett Morrill said. “For us, 16 state qualifiers is a new high for our program, so I’m happy. I’m really glad of what the boys have been able to do. ... Kind of the mindset I’ve talked to the kids about is we’re not done yet because how we do on the second day determines where we’re in the bracket for state.”
Like Ridgeline, Bear River has nine semifinalists. Those grapplers are Kayden Ward (113), Trenton Ward (113), Dilon Wright (126), River Smith (152), Cael Wilcox (160), Kwade Kosoff (170), Landon Cabral (170), Kaeson Burn (182) and Braxton Christensen (220).