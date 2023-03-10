There was no letdown for Sky View’s baseball team following Thursday’s solid season-opening win against Mountain View.
The Bobcats returned to action Friday morning and make quick work of East. The Bobcats plated multiple runs in each of the four innings and coasted to a 12-1 victory over the 5A Leopards.
Aden McPhie came through with a two-run triple for the final two of Sky View’s four-run first frame. It was a balanced offensive effort for the Bobcats, who got runs from eight different athletes and RBIs from six.
McPhie contributed with two runs, one hit, two RBIs and two walks for Sky View, which got two runs, one hit and one RBI from Cade Sunderland, two runs, one hit, one RBI and one walk from Tytan Neal and one run and two hits from Tucker Murdock. Sunderland doubled.
Destrie Fisher pitched the first three innings for Sky View and kept East off the scoreboard. Fisher gave up a pair of singles, struck out five and walked two.
The Bobcats squared off against Hurricane late Friday evening in a game that concluded after the Herald Journal’s print deadline.
Sky View, Green Canyon and Logan traveled to southern Utah for a preseason tournament. A 2-0 start to the season was not to be for the Wolves, who fell by a 12-2 scoreline to 3A power Carbon.
Coleman Bobb belted a two-run homer over the fence in right field to give Green Canyon a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, but Carbon responded with a three-spot in the home half of the frame. Bobb’s homer was the only hit the Dinos allowed in the five-inning affair.
Meanwhile, the Grizzlies lost twice Friday and dropped to 0-3 on the season. Logan opened its day with a 8-2 setback to Richfield, and then nearly rallied past East before falling by a 6-5 scoreline.
Logan scored both of its runs against Richfield on a fourth-inning single by David Audd. Boede Rudd and Alex Allen both singled twice for the Grizzlies.
A run-scoring triple by Audd pared Logan’s fifth-inning deficit to 6-4 against East. Audd then came home on a wild pitch to pull the Grizzlies within one run, but both teams went scoreless in the sixth and final frame.
Lead-off batter Josh Jensen finished with one run, two hits and one RBI for Logan, which got a nice pitching performance in relief from Allen. Allen went two and one-third innings on the mound and limited the Leopards to a single run and hit. No. 2 fanned two and walked one.
PREP SOFTBALL
Sky View and Mountain Crest also made the trip to St. George for a tournament. It was the second and third games of the season for the Bobcats, who bounced back nicely from Thursday’s competitive loss to 4A power Crimson Cliffs by dispatching of 6A Syracuse by a 6-3 scoreline, and then blowing out defending 2A state runner-up Enterprise, 9-1, Friday evening.
The Bobcats plated their first three runs in the bottom of the first and never relinquished their lead against the Titans. Five different Sky View players contributed with multiple hits as the designated hosts racked up 13 base knocks.
Preslie Jensen singled three times, scored once and drove in a run for the Bobcats, who got a triple and three RBIs from Cambria Davis and a pair of hits from Tawnee Lundahl, Mika Schwartz and Rylie Beckstead, who drove in half of her team’s runs. Lundahl went all six innings in the circle for Sky View, scattered six hits, struck out four and walked three.
Sky View then proceeded to score multiple runs in all four innings against Enterprise. The Bobcats amassed nine hits — six of the extra-base variety — and held the Wolves to one. Lundahl and Davis tripled twice apiece for Sky View, which got doubles from Schwartz and Brynn Mayhew. Additionally, Lundahl and Davis each singled, plus teamed up for five runs and three RBIs.
The Bobcats (2-1) turned to Skylee Haramoto to pitch against the Wolves and she got the job done as she only gave up the one hit, fanned three and issued six free passes.
Meanwhile, Mountain Crest played its first two games of the season and was unable to get on track offensively in a pair of losses — 6-1 to Springville and 8-2 to Tooele. Both contests only went four frames and the Mustangs were no-hit in both of them.
Kambrie Brown scored the Mustangs’ lone run against Springville on a passed ball in the bottom of the second. Mountain Crest manufactured both of its runs on four walks in the top of the first against Tooele. Izzy Laughery walked twice and crossed home plate once for the Mustangs, who also got a run from Liberty Rasmussen.
