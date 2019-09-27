HYRUM — Two teams entered Lynn R. Miller field with an undefeated record in Region 11 play, but Sky View was the only one to leave with the same as the Bobcats shut out Mountain Crest for a 23-0 win on Friday night.
The Mustangs (2-5, 2-1) started off the year 0-4, but back-to-back wins over Logan and Green Canyon to start league play made them a threat to compete for the region title.
“It’s huge,” Sky View head coach Christopher Howell said of the win. “That’s as good of a defensive team as we’ve played all year.”
Mountain Crest’s defense presented an imposing challenge for the Bobcats (6-1, 3-0). In the Mustangs’ last two wins, they gave up 13 points to the Grizzlies and finished with a shutout against the Wolves. To solve this problem, Sky View went to the air.
Throughout the season, the Bobcats primarily ran the ball, averaging 155 yards per game, getting major contributions from running back Walter Collins, Mason Falslev and current starting quarterback Kason Carlsen. But on Friday, Howell put the ball in Carlsen’s hands and asked him to throw.
“There were some things we felt we could do in the pass game,” Howell said. For the most part we’re usually a run-first team and tonight we flipped the script a little bit and threw the ball a little bit more.”
That strategy went well as Carlsen threw for 239 yards and three touchdowns on 16 of 31 passing. His receivers certainly helped as they worked their way into openings in the MC defense all night.
“We had a great gameplan coming in,” Carlsen said. “We executed really well, line blocked great, coaches called great plays and we were able to do well.”
Carlsen is now three weeks into his job as the starting quarterback. He replaced Falslev, who sat out one game with an injury and came back into the lineup as a wide receiver, conceding the QB spot to Carlsen in order to be a weapon rather than the trigger man.
“(The Mustangs) were doubling Mason almost everywhere he was,” Howell said. “That opens up opportunities for other guys.”
Brigham Lewis was one of the main beneficiaries of these openings and Jacob Zollinger was another. Zollinger led the team in receiving yards with 85 on five catches that included the final touchdown of the game. Lewis caught the most passes on the night with six, gaining 66 yards.
Falslev still made his mark though even with the attention, catching two of Carlsen’s three touchdown passes and finishing with 34 yards.
Howell added that he could go back to having Falslev at QB depending on what is best for the team. But Carlsen is settling in quite nicely to the role.
“It’s great,” Carlsen said. “I’ve had a lot of support from coaches and teammates. The more reps I get with them, the more games we play, the more they back me. Our line blocks great, the receivers are amazing, we are able to run the ball. It’s just fun.”
Slowing down the Mustangs’ offense, or in other words, Hunter Schroeder, made for as difficult a task as moving the ball on offense against MC. In two games of region play, Schroeder twice ran for 200-plus yards, 452 total in just the two outings and 779 yards on the year.
“That Schroeder kid is as tough as they come,” Howell said. “And I felt like our kids did a great job on him tonight.”
Schroeder still finished with 141 yards on the ground, but 44 of those came on one play when the game was already in the bag for Sky View. Excluding that run, the dominant senior running back was held to 4.2 yards per carry. He averaged 6.0 his last four games. The key, according to Howell, was simple in principle, though it has been tricky in execution for previous teams.
“Running to the ball,” Howell said. “We worked all week on getting really good reads and just getting kids in the right spots. ... We did a great job out on the edge.”
Two of the key players in stopping the run were Traeson Martindale and Brigham Lewis . Martindale led the team in tackles with 10 and added 2.0 tackles for loss. Lewis had 1.5 TFLs and tallied eight total tackles.
Most important among all the defensive stats was Mountain Crest being held to just 1 of 13 on third down tries — 0 for 6 in the first half. The lone successful conversion attempt came late in the fourth quarter.
Though Sky View played extremely well on defense, the Mustangs were forced to play without their starting quarterback, Tadon Burbank, for nearly three quarters of the game. Burbank was injured on a designed QB run early in the second quarter. He was treated for pain in his head and neck area and left the stadium in an ambulance with his head strapped down and his helmet still on.
Next Friday the Bobcats will go on the road to face Logan and the Mustangs will play at Bear River. Logan downed Ridgeline 41-31 this week while Bear River lost its first region game 35-0 to Green Canyon.