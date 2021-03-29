The future of the Sky View girls lacrosse program appears to be bright.
The Bobcats jumped out to a 7-3 halftime lead and never looked back en route to a 13-6 road victory over Bonneville on Monday. None of Sky View goals were scored by seniors.
Vivie LaMont led the offensive charge for the Bobcats with five goals, while fellow freshman Kira Bowden found the back of the net three times. Dika Dekar chipped in with two goals for Sky View, which got a goal from Sierra Young and Tayla Atkinson.
“Solid defense and constant attack (led to) the win,” SV coach Brandon LaMont said. “Freshman goalie Shea Buttars anchored our defense, with seniors Ashley Julander and Brianna Reid standing strong.”
The Bobcats were also rock solid in their only other game — a 5-4 road triumph over Maple Mountain on March 16.
PREP SOFTBALL
Bonneville exploded for 17 runs in the top of the third to pull away for a 21-1 win over host Logan. The Grizzlies (1-10) scored their run in the bottom of the second.
Matti Turley contributed with a hit and a RBI for the Grizzlies, while Sophie Bodily singled and scored on Turley’s single. Abbey Hart also singled for Logan.
USU SOCCER
Last Saturday was a memorable day for Utah State goalkeeper Diera Waltson who came through with a single-match career-high 12 saves in her side’s big 1-0 victory over previously unbeaten New Mexico at Bell Field.
For her efforts, the sophomore was selected at the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year. The Draper native, who now has eight career shutouts, was also named the America First Credit Union USU Student-Athlete of the Week.
It was the second shutout of the season for Walton and the Aggies, who played the final 30 minutes a woman down after one of their players was issued a red card. Walton’s 12 saves are the most by a Mountain West player this season and ranks fifth in program history.
USU (2-4, 2-4 MW) scored the lone goal of the match in the 53rd minute when former Mountain Crest star Marli Niederhauser served up a corner kick that was headed in by Imelda Williams. In the process, the Aggies exacted revenge against the Lobos (5-1, 5-1), who won the first game of the series, 3-0, on March 13 in Albuquerque.
USU SOFTBALL
A walk-off grand slam by Kennedy Hira lifted Utah State to a thrilling 6-5 victory over Mountain West power Fresno State on Sunday afternoon at Johnson Field. Hira also smacked a solo shot in the bottom of the fourth in her way to five RBIs.
Stephanie Reed doubled once and singled twice for the Aggies (9-11, 1-2), who lost the first two games of the series against the Bulldogs (17-7, 5-1). Zaia Castruita contributed with a pair of base knocks for the Aggies.
Former Bear River star Kapri Toone went the distance in the circle for the Aggies and earned her third victory of the season. Toone scattered five hits, struck out three and walked four.
USU hosted FSU in a Saturday twinbill. The Bulldogs prevailed in a pitcher’s duel in the opener, 1-0 in nine innings, and rolled to a 9-1 win in five frames in the nightcap.
Toone held the Bulldogs to one run on four hits in nine innings in Game 1. The junior fanned four and walked two. Gabriella Jimenez had two of USU’s three hits against FSU pitcher Hailey Dolcini.
USU plated its lone run in Game 2 in the bottom of the fifth on a solo jack by Reed. Jimenez doubled for the Aggies, who got two hits from Reed and one apiece from five other players.
Fresno State took control with eight runs in its half of the fourth.
USU MEN’S TENNIS
The Aggies improved to 9-4 with a 5-2 triumph over visiting Montana State on Sunday.
USU lost the doubles point, but reigned supreme in five of the six singles matches to secure the win. USU’s second doubles tandem of Sergui Bucur and Souf El Mesbahi did prevail, 6-4, in their match.
El Mesbahi (No. 2 position), Felipe Acosta (No. 3), Roko Savin (No. 4) and former Bear River star Keanu Rigby (No. 6) won their singles matches in straight sets for the Aggies, while Bucur battled back from a set down and was triumphant at the No. 1 spot.
USU WOMEN’S TENNIS
The Aggies squared off against a pair of conference foes last weekend in Albuquerque. USU lost to New Mexico 4-1 on Saturday and fell to Air Force 4-2 on Sunday.
USU’s doubles team of Carolina Millan and Annaliese County gutted out a 6-4 victory at the No. 3 spot against New Mexico. Former Ridgeline standout Naya Tillitt won in three sets at No. 6 singles for the Aggies (5-7).
The Aggies were victorious in two of the five singles matches against the Falcons and were leading 3-2 in the third set in the match that went unfinished.
Millan dispatched of her opponent in straight sets at No. 1 singles and didn’t lose a game in the second set. Renata Lombera, who competed at third singles, also prevailed in two sets for USU.