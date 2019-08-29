It’s been a successful preseason for Sky View’s girls soccer team, which earned a 3-0 road victory over Preston on Thursday.
Poulsen recorded a brace for the Bobcats, who won four of their last five non-conference matches. No. 5 netted both of her goals in the final nine minutes of the opening half.
Macy Hellstern converted on a pass from Samantha Hall to give the visitors a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute. Hall was also credited with an assist on Poulsen’s second goal, while Kortnee Lamb facilitated Poulsen’s first goal.
The Bobcats (4-2-0) executed some crisp through balls and return passes in their preseason finale, head coach Sharron Wood said.
“You know what, I was really proud of the girls,” Wood said. “We practiced on grass yesterday ... and we adjusted really well (to it today). I was proud of them for that. And to be able to get a win going into region (play) was big because that always gives us that momentum, and the girls are playing with some confidence, which I’m really happy to see.”
Katie Finlinson notched her second clean sheet of the season for Sky View.
Meanwhile, Preston (1-1-1) suffered its first loss of the season, but Brandon Lyon was pleased with how his side competed in the second half.
“We just hadn’t seen this level of play yet, so we needed that before we start into kind of the heavier conference games, starting next week,” said Lyon, whose team is still without all-state midfielder/forward Addison Moser (injury). “And so that’s what we’ll take from (this game). ... In the second half, it wasn’t pretty, we didn’t create a lot of good chances, but we played with a lot more toughness that you have to play with at this level of competition.”
MUSTANGS 3, WILDCATS 0
It was the breakout performance the Mustangs were hoping for in the attack. Mountain Crest netted all three of its goals — MC only scored once in its first five matches — in the first half against visiting Woods Cross.
Keiera Nielson led the charge with a goal and an assist. Birkli Barrera and Hannah Schwab also found the back of the net for the Mustangs, while Amelia Zilles was credited with the assist. Mountain Crest (1-4-1) was inches away from scoring three other goals as Schwab and Nielson pinged a combined three shots off the post or crossbar.
Dakota Andersen went the distance in goal for the Mustangs’ first shutout of the season.
“I was most happy about having this type of momentum going into region (play),” MC head coach Amber Hyatt said. “... Scoring lots of goals today was definitely key. It was nice. ... We did what we needed to today. I think we defended as a team, we attacked as a team, and it was just a whole team effort today. I think everyone played really well.”