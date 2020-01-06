It was a rough second quarter for the Bobcats defensively, but they certainly bounced back in a big way.
Sky View limited Morgan to 16 points in the second half — four fewer than the Trojans scored in the second quarter — en route to a 67-49 victory in a showdown of defending state champions on Monday night in Smithfield.
Taydem Neal scored 16 of his career-high 22 points in the second half for the Bobcats, who will take a four-game winning streak into Region 11 play. Neal knocked down six 3-pointers for Sky View, which outscored Morgan (6-5) 23-8 in the third quarter.
“We have five guys playing together on defense and our length bothered them,” SV head coach Kirk Hillyard said. “Taydem Neal was feeling it tonight and his teammates did a great job of finding him in open space where he could shoot it. Proud of the way we played in the preseason. Now on to our tough region schedule. These kids are great. Love coaching them.”
Mason Falslev finished with 15 points for the Bobcats, while Sam Phipps and Bracken Schumann combined for 19.
Sky View (9-2) travels to Bear River on Friday night in the region opener for both boys basketball programs. The Bobcats beat the Bears three times last season, including in the 4A state title game.