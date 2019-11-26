The 2018-19 high school swimming season was banner one for Sky View’s Darwin Anderson, and he is off to an outstanding start his season year.
Anderson won the 200- and 500-meter freestyle at one of the Beehive State’s biggest meets, the two-day Thanksgiving Invitational, which concluded last weekend in Bountiful. In the process, the senior helped propel the Bobcats to third place out of 27 teams in the boys competition. SV racked up 230 points.
Anderson completed the 200 free in 1 minute, 42.46 seconds, and clocked in with a blistering time of 4:39 in the 500. He was the 4A state champion in both events as a junior.
Additionally, Anderson anchored the 4x400 free relay team to victory. The foursome of Anderson, David Higginbotham, Jaxon Tueller and Jackson DuBose teamed up to clock in at 3:22.59.
All five Cache County programs were represented at the invitational. Ridgeline led the way out of the local programs on the girls side as the Lady Riverhawks finished ninth with 150 points.
Anderson was the only individual champion from the valley, although Tueller was the runner-up in the 100 backstroke (55.94). Tueller also joined forces with Gavin Willis, Seth Chamberlian and Ethan Grothe to lead the Bobcats to the silver medal in the 200 medley relay (1:42.68).
Two Ridgeline athletes broke a pair of school records apiece. Anthony Caliendo is the new record-holder in the 200 free (fifth place, 1:50.60) and 500 free (eighth, 5:01), as is Carly Eubanks in the 200 IM (seventh, 2:22.64) and 100 free (seventh, 55.97).
The Ridgeline boys also established a new program record in the 200 free relay. That squad consisted of Caliendo, Isaac Sorensen, Porter Frandsen and Joe Tenny (1:36.30).
Green Canyon’s top placer at the meet was Kaylee Coats, who powered her way to the No. 5 spot on the podium in the 500 free (5:40). Mountain Crest’s Zach Roundy finished in the top 10 in the 100 breaststroke (fourth, 1:03.65) and 200 IM (10th, 2:08.69), while Sky View’s Allie Schwartz placed eighth in the 100 butterfly (1:05.38) and 100 breast (1:12.97).
Other local swimmers who secured a spot in the top 10 in an individual event were RHS’s Hailey Rigby in the 200 free (ninth, 2:08.11), GC’s Mia Huebner in the 200 IM (ninth, 2:25.11), SV’s Higginbotham in the 100 fly (fifth, 56.46), RHS’s Savannah Christensen in the 500 free (10th, 5:50), SV’s Jenna Gibbons in the 100 breast (ninth, 1:13.00) and SV’s DuBose in the 100 breast (10th, 1:05.42).
Ridgeline’s Ava Caliendo, Rigby, Christensen and Eubanks earned the third-best time in the girls 400 free relay (3:22.59).