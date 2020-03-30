For the fourth straight year, a state champion swimmer from Sky View has pledged their commitment to BYU.
Darwin Anderson is the latest Bobcat to sign with the Cougars, joining Jake Walters (class of 2019), Megan Brimhall (2018) and Alexa Walters (2017). Anderson plans on serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints before enrolling at BYU.
The son of Susan and Robert Anderson is especially looking forward to being reunited with Jake Walters, his close friend and former training partner.
“I’m really excited about that,” Anderson said. “He’s always been one of my best friends (since my family moved here). He was one of the first people that really welcomed me onto the team, and I really look up to him a lot. He’s an amazing swimmer, and he has an amazing work ethic, and he’s just an amazing friend.”
Anderson was born in Wyoming and lived in The Equality State until his family moved to Smithfield prior to his sophomore year. The native of Rock Springs, Wyoming, certainly made the most of his three seasons at Sky View. Anderson captured 11 region titles, four state titles and was an eight-time state medalist during his time with the Bobcats.
Anderson spent his freshman season at Rock Springs High School, where he captured state championships in the 200- and 500-yard freestyle. As well as he fared as a freshman, Anderson made significant strides when his family moved.
“I think (coming here) helped me in my strongest events a lot, but I think I’ve grown even more overall as an all-around swimmer so much since I’ve been here,” Anderson said. “... And also I’ve like just grown a lot as a person here with great friends and coaches.”
Indeed, Anderson has developed into well-rounded swimmer, and it’s something he takes a great deal of pride in. The 18-year-old ended the 2019-20 campaign with the fastest times among all 4A swimmers in the 500 free (4 minutes, 34.05 seconds) and 200 IM (1:54.94). He also ranked second in 4A in the 200 free (1:42.35), third in the 100 butterfly (52.51) and 100 free (47.56), fifth in the 100 breaststroke (55.04) and 100 backstroke (55.04), and ninth in the 50 free (22.26). Additionally, Anderson finished the season ranked first among all Utah high school swimmers in the 500 free, second in the 200 free and third in the 200 IM.
“It’s pretty awesome just looking at the top 100 and being able to see myself up there with all of those amazing swimmers in all of those events that aren’t even my main events,” Anderson said. “And just still being able to compete with them at that level feels incredible.”
Anderson, a four-time state runner-up, absolutely left his legacy at Sky View as he led the Bobcats to a Region 12 title this past season and the runner-up trophy at the 4A State Championships. The senior is also the school record-holder in the 200 free, 500 free, 100 breast and 200 IM. Anderson swam legs on the Bobcats’ record-setting 200 medley and 400 free relay teams, to boot.
The Smithfield resident came oh so close to breaking the 4A and all-classifications state records in the 500 free as a senior, and most likely would have under the old state meet format. Two seasons ago, qualifying heats were introduced at state, meaning athletes had to swim twice as much as they used to. Anderson clocked in at 4:34.05 in the preliminary rounds of the 500 free, which was one-10th of a second slower than the 4A record and 1.5 seconds shy of the all-classifications standard.
Anderson, a four-time state champion in the 500 free and two-time champ in the 200 free, relishes the longer distances, and he is very excited to showcase his skills in the 1,650 free at BYU. During the club season last summer — Anderson competes for the Cache Valley Marlins — he shattered state youth standards in the mile and 800 free en route to winning both of those events at the Futures National Championships in Des Moines, Iowa. That meet featured athletes from more than 25 states.
“Yeah, I’m really excited because I swim club and I’ve swam the mile plenty of times before, and basically the longer the distance gets, the better I am at the event,” said Anderson, the only youth competitor from the Beehive State to ever complete the mile in fewer than 16 minutes. “So, I’m excited to get to swim my real event in college, instead of my off-event, the 500.”
Anderson shined at the Utah Senior Championships last month in southern Utah as he reigned supreme in the 1,650 free (15:41.39) and 500 free (4:37.90). Anderson was also the silver medalist in the 400 IM (4:05.18), 200 fly (1:53.12) and 200 IM (1:55.16), and bronze medalist in the 100 fly (51.65).
After serving his mission, Anderson has some lofty goals he would like to achieve at BYU.
“I want to be the best distance swimmer that BYU has had,” Anderson said. “I want to break those distance records. .... (Former Mountain Crest star) Jake Taylor, he’s basically regarded as the best swimmer BYU’s ever had. I just want them to have to specify he’s the best backstroker they’ve ever had. I know that sounds kind of cocky, but it’s a goal that I have.”
Anderson’s older sister, Rebecka, recently completed her second season as a swimmer at Dixie State University. She posted the team’s second-best time in the 200 back (2:08.02).
In her lone season at Sky View, Rebecka Anderson established a new school standard in the 500 free. She left Rock Springs as the program record-holder in the 500 free, 200 free, 100 fly, 100 free and 100 back.