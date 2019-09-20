Defending champs off to good start
SMITHFIELD — Some thought this is the year a new champion would come out of the region.
It is certainly still really early, but two-time defending champion Sky View — which also won the 4A state title in 2018 — served notice the title must be earned as the young Bobcats are not about to just give it up. Mountain Crest, which many feel is the team to beat, found that out Thursday night at Bobcat Gym.
Each set was tight, but Sky View was able to finish each off to complete the sweep of the visiting Mustangs, 25-21, 25-23, 25-22.
“That was such a fun match,” SV head coach Sheila Sorensen said. “Mountain Crest is a great team. We just kind of flustered them a bit with great serving and attacking from all areas of the court. ... I was just happy with all of them tonight. I see the team coming on now.”
Since moving back to the 4A classification, Sky View (7-7, 2-0 Region 11) has not dropped a region match. With Thursday’s victory, the Bobcats have won 22 in a row.
“It is mental; they (Bobcats) come ready to play no matter who it is,” MC head coach Kindra Anderson said. “This year we have a target on our back. We are the team to beat. We need to make sure we are ready to play no matter what. Tonight, we just weren’t ready. ... We need to have a go-out- and-win mentality instead of, ‘oh no, I hope we don’t lose.’”
The Mustangs (8-4, 1-1) have a wealth of experience and played right with the Bobcats, but just couldn’t finish sets. The Bobcats did.
“We just go out and play our hardest,” SV senior Carly Cottle said. “Each game is a game for us to win. That’s how we approach it. ... We are really positive and stick together. We never get down, just positive energy.”
Sky View trailed early in the opening set, but used runs of 5-0 and 4-0 to build a 14-6 lead, capped by a powerful kill by Kaytlin Smart.
But the Mustangs responded. Beth Apedaile had a couple of kills to get an 11-2 surge going, and Ella Douglass followed with two kills and a big block. Mountain Crest took a 19-18 lead.
“There were times we played great and did some good things,” Anderson said. “We need to do it consistently.”
The Bobcats did not panic and used a 4-0 surge to regain the lead as Cottle had back-to-back kills. Sky View finished off the first set by scoring the final three points as Smart had a kill, followed by two Cottle finishers.
“We trust each other on and off the court, and that helps so much,” Cottle said. “... Mountain Crest is a good team. It was a fun game.”
Cottle finished with a team-best 15 kills and hit .333. She passed at a 1.94.
“Carly is very solid,” Sorensen said.
In the second set there were 11 ties and three lead changes. The largest lead either team had was three points when Sky View held a 10-7 advantage. It was tight throughout and tied at 23-23. But once again the Bobcats proved why they have been so tough to beat in region play.
Kaitlyn Hiatt and Hailey McUne teamed up for a block, then McUne finished off the set with a kill.
“We never let Mountain Crest have any really big runs,” Sorensen said. “We did good at siding out. ... This was a good one for us because Mountain Crest is right up there at the top. Every week will be fun and challenging. This region is tough.”
In the third set, Mountain Crest jumped out to a 11-6 lead when setter Jaycee Osborne executed a dump. It was looking good for the Mustangs.
But a bad serve by Mountain Crest and an ace by McUne kick-started a 6-0 run by the hosts. Cottle had three kills during that stretch as the Bobcats took a 14-12 lead.
This time the Mustangs were a bit more composed and fought back to take a 20-18 lead on a Douglass kill.
However, the Bobcats went on a 5-0 run as Kelsey Spackman had back-to-back aces, and Jeena Gibbons and McUne came up with kills to put Sky in front for good. After the Mustangs had pulled within 23-22, McUne finished off the match with two kills.
McUne had 14 kills for the match and 14 digs, while Smart added eight kills in the middle and three blocks. Hiatt, the Bobcats’ setter, had five blocks, 12 digs and 34 assists. Spackman had 17 digs, and Addey Wengreen had 14 digs.
Mountain Crest was led by Apedaile with six kills and four blocks. Jordan Flippence had a match-best 24 digs, while Osborne had 10 digs.
“Our passing, we struggled a little bit, so it was hard to run our offense how we know how to run our offense,” Anderson said. “We made a lot of mistakes and just hit the ball out. We’ve just got to fix those errors. We made way too many errors.”
WOLVES 3, GRIZZLIES 0
At Logan, Green Canyon bounced back from a tough five-set loss on Tuesday.
The Wolves (7-6, 1-1) cruised past Logan (3-7, 0-2) in three, 25-10, 25-13, 25-18.
“I thought we played well tonight,” GC head coach Madison Larsen said. “It was nice to see us bounce back from a tough loss on Tuesday.”
The Wolves had 15 aces and hit .276 as a team. Shanté Falslev led the team with three aces, 13 kills and hit .375. Olivia Chadwick had six kills, hit .455 and had 10 digs, while Madi Miles added six kills and hit .333.
“Green Canyon is a strong team,” Logan head coach Joe Cullumber said. “We have several places where we need to adjust. We’re going to take what we saw and make changes.”
RIVERHAWKS 3, BEARS 0
Ridgeline had no trouble staying perfect in region action at home.
The Riverhawks (8-4, 2-0) were never threatened by Bear River (2-8, 0-2) in a sweep, 25-13, 25-12, 25-9.
“We played a strong match tonight,” Ridgeline head coach Denae Pruden said. “Our level of play was consistent throughout the match, and we were able to get playing time for all of our players. I love the feeling on our court, and the support our players give each other.”
Ridgeline had 12 aces as a team. Alex Bishop hit a .571 with eight kills, while Danica David hit .385 with six kills. Teressa Burt came up with three blocks.