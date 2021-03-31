As far as Jorge Cruz is concerned, his current Bobcat team reminds him of the side that captured the 4A state championship in 2019.
Sky View certainly looked like a squad capable of making some noise this spring in its 4-0 triumph over Logan in a Region 11 boys soccer match on Tuesday at Crimson Field. The Bobcats were resolute in their defending, solid in the midfield and proved they have a few dynamic playmakers in the attack — much like the ’19 group.
“Every year you lose a senior or two or more, but what we’re trying to do at Sky View is build the program regardless of who comes back,” Cruz said. “We don’t want to see the ups and downs. Hopefully we can continue (like we have been). I’m just very happy, proud to coach for a program like this where you have lots of kids that all they want to do is learn and play hard.”
The Bobcats (5-2, 2-0 region) have now won four straight matches and have scored multiple goals in every one of them. Sky View got off to the start it was hoping for Tuesday as it found the back of the net three times in the opening half.
“I think we’ve done a great job of preparing for our games,” SV senior Caden Penrose said. “We had a tough loss against Park City in St. George, and I think since then we’ve really buckled down and gotten it together in practice, and in the games we’ve executed our gameplans, so it’s been fun.”
The talented Penrose was one of four different goal scorers for the visitors Tuesday. No. 10 converted on a 22-yard free kick that deflected off a player and into the net in the final minute or two of the second half.
Sky View struck first in the ninth minute on a Jakobi Dursteler penalty kick. Logan goalkeeper Chris Calvillo made a nice sprawling save to deny Dursteler on his first attempt, but the Bobcat senior was awarded a rekick when the AR ruled Calvillo moved forward prior to diving.
Sixteen minutes later, Penrose latched onto a long free kick by Kasen Erickson and slotted his shot off post. However, Isaac Larson crashed the back post for an easy rebound.
Sky View’s lead ballooned to 3-0 in the final minute of the opening half when speedy forward Zander Woodward tracked down a lengthy Kai Schwartz through ball and beat the keeper one-v-one. The Bobcats were dangerous in transition and on set pieces all match long.
To their credit, the Grizzlies (1-6, 0-2) cleaned some things up defensively and didn’t give the Bobcats as many breakaways in the second half.
“We’ve learned a lot,” Logan head coach Natalie Norris said of her youthful side. “I’ve learned that they have it in them. I’ve seen the grit, I’ve seen the determination and I’ve seen the effort. We’ve just got to figure out how to put it all together at the same time. They’re a talented group of boys, but we are just working on getting everything to click.”
Logan also pieced together some decent possession at times, but was never able to get any clean looks in the 18-yard box. Center back Isaac Morales did have a couple of good chances on set pieces in the second half for the hosts.
It was the second shutout of the season for Sky View keeper Cordell Ludlow and his backline, which is anchored by three-year starter Davis Hall.
“I love our defense,” Cruz said. “I think we have a great rotation in the back. They’re all pretty strong. I feel really good, confident (in them). ... If you build from the back, you’re always going to have more confidence to go on the other half (of the field) and try to create opportunities, so yeah I’m very happy with my backline.”
Caleb Miller, Schwartz and Dursteler were inches away from scoring in the second half for the Bobcats. Dursteler also ripped a 25-yard free kick that Calvillo slightly mishandled but deftly snared right before it crossed the mouth of the goal.
Sky View outshot Logan 24-5 and finished with a 6-2 edge in corner kicks.
OTHER MATCHES
Mountain Crest (7-1, 2-0) pulled out a big 2-1 win at Ridgeline (4-4, 1-1), while Green Canyon (6-2, 1-1) bounced back from its loss to Sky View by pummeling Bear River (0-6, 0-2) 9-1 on the road.
Gabe Newman scored once in each half for the Mustangs. The junior’s game-winner was assisted by Eli Clark, and his first goal was assisted by Oliver Thompson.
Jackson Hulse converted on a penalty kick in the first half for the Riverhawks.
“It was a tough battle against a really good team,” MC head coach Justin Beus said.
Meanwhile, Angel Torres and Porter Cragun each contributed with a pair of goals and assists for the Wolves, who also got goals from James Raphael, Diego Ornelas, Ethan Cox, Baldo Chavez, John Whitby and Ben Taylor. Additionally, Taylor was credited with an assist, as were fellow teammates Michael Bingham, Jovani Torres and Roli Gallart.
“We learned some things from our Sky View match,” GC head coach Sven Rasmussen said. “Great balanced team effort today. We still have room to grow, but this is a great group to coach.”