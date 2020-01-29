Wednesday night the Logan and Sky View wrestling teams squared off in the final Region 11 dual before the commencement of the 4A divisional tournaments.
Logan hosted the event, on Senior Night, but Sky View spoiled the party with a 48-30 victory over the Grizzlies.
“Pretty disappointed in how things turned out,” Logan head coach Gerd Schroeder said. “We beat Sky View earlier in the season in Star Valley, but then we still have to keep on improving, and they obviously kept on improving.”
In total, the Bobcats earned eight dual wins out of 12, including six victories by fall. Both teams were awarded a forfeit victory — Logan in the 182-pound division and Sky View at 145 pounds. Logan struggled to earn points in the higher weight classes, and often found itself down points in the later rounds.
“A lot of these matches, they turn on some very small things,” Schroeder said. “If you go to your back with 10 seconds to go, you could have gone to the next period tied, but instead you go down three or five points. So we’ve got to learn how to be more stingy at giving up points and that will keep us in matches.”
The marquee matchup of the night was between two heavyweights, and two of the best wrestlers in 4A in their respective weight classes. Logan’s Quincy Wildman, a senior, is currently ranked third in 4A in the 285-pound division and he played host to Sky View’s Hunter Larsen, the top 4A wrestler in the state at 220 pounds. This match was one of just two that went all three periods, with Larsen prevailing after back-to-back six-points periods.
Larsen’s 14-7 win was the third in a row for Sky View, and it wouldn’t be until the duals circled back to the lower weight classes that Logan would earn a victory. Rocky Marchello picked up a win in the 106-pound division with a nine-point first period and a second period pin.
Senior Breck Dodge picked up a quick pin in the 126-pound division, which was followed by the penultimate match of the evening, and the closest to contest.
Logan senior Gabriel Flores appeared to be on his way to a sure victory, heading into the third and final period up on points, 7-2. However, the final two minutes were dominated by Sky View’s Camron Carling, who forced Flores to the mat three times en route to 11 points. Flores picked up two escape points, but was unable to break from Carling’s grasp and had to settle for the loss.
“Where we really lost it was in our upper lightweights. We had to win one of those matches and we lost both of them,” Schroeder said. “If you lose those key matches, the score looks like it balloons up. But it’s a lot closer than it looks, but it looks terrible.”
Sky View, which got pins from Tate Bagley (195), Jaxson Wilson (220), Kade Croft (113) and Gino Demuzio (120) and Ridge Finlinson (138) and Pedro Lopez (160), finished out the night by winning four of five matches and cruised to another region victory.
Both teams now set their sights on the divisional round, in hopes to earn a berth to the state tournament. For Sky View, a convincing win on the road could provide a spark that carries them over the next couple of weeks. For Logan, Schroeder wants to see his squad improve on the progress they have already made.
“We’ve had some high points, we’ve had low points. I think by-and-large we are making progress,” he said. “Over this next week-and-a-half before we go down to regionals, we are going to have to work really hard at the things I was talking about: not giving up points at the very end of rounds and scoring at the end of rounds.”
MUSTANGS 64, WOLVES 12
Mountain Crest capped off an undefeated region season by cruising past Green Canyon on the road. The Mustangs won eight of the contested 10 matches and the other four by forfeit.
Luke Schroeder (113), Gabe Sanders (138), Jordan Wakefield (145), Caleb Swensen (160) and Brock Guthrie (170) prevailed in pinning fashion for the Mustangs, who got a major decision win from Terrell Lee (126).
Mountain Crest’s Easton Evans outpointed Daxton Darley 6-1 in a battle of two promising young 106-pounders. In the best duel of the evening, Mustang Cooper Sanders edged James Shumway in overtime, 11-9, at 120 pounds.
Green Canyon’s Mason Morris (132) and Garrett Herzog (285) were triumphant by fall. Prior to the dual, the Wolves honored six seniors.
“They’re a mixed group,” GC head coach Ryan Webb said of his seniors. “Only one of them has more than a couple of years of experience, but those kids are game. They take the mat every time with determination to improve. Every one of them is a leader. We will miss them a lot next year.”
BEARS 46, RIVERHAWKS 22
A few very close loses prevented Ridgeline from being even more competitive against 4A power Bear River on Senior Night for the Riverhawks.
Ridgeline’s Caleb Pirtle (120), Dylan Nelson (126) and Ronan Melani (182) all lost by two points, while Charles Nielsen only lost by five points to Bear River’s Jeshua Koch, who is 4A’s top-ranked heavyweight.
Owen Munk (113), Colter Ricks (145) and Andrew Hugie (195) all pinned their opponents for the Riverhawks, while Brenden Gessel (138) rolled to a victory by major decision.
“I’ve got a great senior class,” RHS head coach Jarrett Morrill said. “We honored 12 seniors tonight and they’ve been wonderful to have. Being the fourth year of the school, this is the first class that I’ve had for four years, and it’s been a joy to coach them. We wrestled tough tonight and I’m happy with the effort they gave, and I’m going to miss them a lot.”
———
HJ sports writer Jason Turner contributed to this report