PRESTON — It took them a day longer than they were hoping for, but the Pirates were able to achieve one of their primary goals for the 2019-20 high school boys basketball season.
Connor Nielsen caught fire from 3-point range in the early going to propel West Side into the lead, and the Pirates sparkled from the free throw line and pulled away in the second half en route to a 67-51 win over Malad in the championship game of the 2A Fifth District Tournament in front of a packed house Wednesday at Preston High School.
It was a gratifying bounce-back performance for West Side, which was edged by Malad, 50-48, on Tuesday night to force a true championship game. It was the Pirates’ first loss to a district foe this winter.
‘”(Our guys) definitely wanted this one,” WS head coach Tyler Brown said. “Last night they were a little bit starry-eyed, but you’ve got to give Malad credit. They’re peaking at the right time and they’ve got a good team, and they didn’t go away. It seems like we were really taking it to them, but you look up at the score and they were within striking distance the whole time. But the kids played a lot better tonight. ... I thought they played better defensively.”
With the victory, the Pirates, who exploded for 24 points in the second quarter, captured their second straight district tournament title.
“It’s amazing,” said Nielsen, who finished with a game-high 20 points. “It was nice to end on that for the district (portion of the season). We hit some big shots and it got the bad taste out of my mouth.”
West Side struggled against Malad’s pesky matchup zone defense Tuesday, but Nielsen made sure history didn’t repeat itself. The senior knocked down three of his four 3-balls in the opening half for the Pirates, who drained eight treys in the game.
Nielsen’s fourth field goal from beyond the arc gave 2A’s top-ranked team a 36-27 lead less than 30 seconds into the third quarter. The Pirates (21-4) led by at least seven points the rest of the way.
The Dragons (16-9) trailed by as many as 12 points in the third quarter, but used some scrappy defense to go on a 5-0 run and pare their deficit to 45-38. However, a free throw by Ryan Beckstead and a dagger of a 3-pointer from NBA range by Blaize Brown at the buzzer gave West Side a 49-38 advantage heading into the final eight minutes of play.
The Pirates, winners of 20 of their last 22 games, never let their lead drop below 10 points in the final quarter. One of the biggest reasons Malad never really stayed within striking distance was West Side’s collective calm demeanor from the charity stripe. The Pirates knocked down 12 of 14 freebies in the fourth quarter — they converted on all three of their front-ends of one-and-ones — and 19 of 22 in the contest.
“It’s always gratifying for any coach is to hit free throws at the end,” coach Brown said. “That’s how you win games, so it was great to see that and to keep (Malad) at bay. I’m just proud of the kids and it has been a great season for us, so hopefully we can go up to Boise and make some noise up there.”
As well as Nielsen played, it was a balanced team effort for the Pirates. Blaize Brown chipped in with 14 points, Bryler Shurtliff 12 and Ryan Beckstead eight. Nine different Pirates scored at least two points.
The Dragons limited West Side standout post player Isaac Frankman to six points, but the senior came up huge on the defensive end and with his sheer hustle. Frankman was relentless on the defensive end and helped the Pirates rebound much better than they did Tuesday.
“I feel like there was a lot more effort today than there was yesterday. And yesterday it didn’t seem like the ball was bouncing our way, but that might have just been because we weren’t working hard enough,” said Frankman, who is one of six West Side seniors.
Grayson Tripp paced Malad with 14 points, while three other Dragons added eight points apiece. It was Malad’s third game in as many nights. Star guard Tom Simpson returned to the lineup for the Dragons after missing Tuesday’s game with the flu, and the junior netted eight points.
A year ago, West Side went 0-2 at the 2A State Tournament and both setbacks were in nailbiting fashion. The Pirates will be one of the favorites at the tourney, which begins next Thursday, and they are hungry to challenge for a title.
“We feel like we have a better team this year and that we can make some more noise,” Nielsen said. “I’m excited for next week.”