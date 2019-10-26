Five matches kicked off the 2019 4A state volleyball championships on Saturday at home sites.
Two involved teams from Region 11. Bear River beat Canyon View in four sets, 22-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-16, to advance to action next week.
Logan was not as fortunate. The Grizzlies fell at Ogden in three, 25-18, 25-21, 25-15. With the setback, Logan (3-18) saw its 2019 season come to a close. Ogden (13-13) moves on to play another Region 11 opponent in Ridgeline on Tuesday.
With a new format this year, every 4A school was able to compete at state. Eleven schools received first-round byes.
The winners of the five matches Saturday advanced to Utah Valley University, where the rest of the state tournament will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Something else new this year was an RPI was used to seed the teams, deciding who got first-round byes and match ups for the five matches on Saturday. Region 11 coaches have said all season that the northern most region in the Beehive State was very competitive and tough. The RPI backed that up.
The top four teams in Region 11 were seeded second, third, fourth and sixth. Despite finishing fourth in Region 11, Mountain Crest (18-8) was rewarded for a tough non-league schedule and winning a tournament several weeks ago with the second seed. The Mustangs will take on 15th-seeded Dixie on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Ridgeline (17-9) finished third in Region 11 and picked up the third seed for the state tournament. As mentioned above, the Riverhawks now face 14th-seeded Ogden at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Sky View (17-12) shared the Region 11 championship with Green Canyon (18-10. However, the Bobcats got the better seed for state at No. 4 and will take on 13th-seeded Tooele on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
The Wolves, who had won eight straight in region before falling to Sky View and sharing the title, will face 11th-seeded Crimson Cliffs on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Win or lose on Tuesday, teams will play a second match Tuesday evening.
Defending state champion Sky View is in the top half of the bracket, while Mountain Crest, Ridgeline and Green Canyon are in the bottom half. Top-seeded Juan Diego Catholic is in the top half and takes on 16th-seeded Bear River on Tuesday.