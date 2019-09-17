Just as Tuesday night’s Region 11 matchup between Logan and Green Canyon appeared destined for a scoreless draw, GC pulled off an improbable goal in the 99th minute to win.
The Wolves (8-1-1, 3-1-1), who tied Sky View last time out 0-0, caught the Grizzlies (3-8-0, 2-3-0) napping somewhat after a foul on the latter called at half field. Kylie Olsen took the ball moments after the free kick and played a through pass perfectly to a sprinting Ryley Thompson down the left side of the field. Thompson raced past the defense, which had been stout for 99 minutes, and beat goalkeeper Milly Garren with a shot near the top of the box that rippled the right side of the netting.
Prior to Tuesday, Green Canyon were 0-5-1 all-time in overtime games. Two of those results have come in the last two weeks, a 2-1 loss in one overtime to Mountain Crest and the aforementioned tie with the Bobcats in double OT. Wolves head coach Sven Rasmussen, who headed the team for all six of those previous winless overtime results, said it was “hard to find words” for the program’s first-ever overtime victory.
“It’s a huge monkey off our back,” he said. “Our girls were fantastic. They stayed in it mentally. Credit to Logan. They dominated possession for huge stretches of the match. We stuck to our gameplan and found a way. At the end of the day it’s risk versus rewards. We started taking a few more risks and it finally paid off.”
Green Canyon is the most experienced team this season when it comes to playing extra periods, Tuesday being the third such game this year for the Wolves. Mountain Crest, Sky View and Ridgeline each have played just one. So at this point in the year, GC is well aware of what an overtime game feels like and what it takes to win (and what mistakes lead to undesirable results).
“Overtime makes the intensity (higher),” Thompson said. “You get less tired, you pick it up and play better than you would before. You just know it’s the last resort and you have to play your best.”
Physicality featured heavily in the match with 33 fouls called between the two sides — 19 on the Grizzlies and 14 on the Wolves. Three Logan girls also received yellow cards during the game: Emma Browning, Cambry Funk and Whitney Lopez. Green Canyon seemed to thrive on the physicality, while Logan needed a bit more time to adjust.
“I think they adjusted well,” Logan head coach Natalie Norris said of her team and the physicality they faced. “It took us off our game a little bit in the first half, but I feel like second half and overtimes we were fine.”
“We don’t shy away from (physicality),” Rasmussen said. “We’re not going out there and being like ‘let’s be the most physical team out there,’ but we don’t shy away from it.”
For Logan, losing set the team back after it was on the cusp of bouncing back from a brutal start to the season. The Grizzlies came in having won two of their previous three matches. However injuries, which have plagued the Grizzlies all year, played a factor again as starting goalkeeper Cadence Martindale was out after suffering an injury after a collision in Logan’s 5-3 win over Mountain Crest last Thursday.
Center back Kylee Thanadabout also left the game multiple times, being subbed off for good during overtime. That led to Norris filling the void with her top player, forward/winger Bizzy Arevalo, and handicapping her stellar attacking front line somewhat in the final minutes of the game.
Despite the losses in the injury department, Norris thought her team outplayed the Wolves for most of the night.
“I feel like we played very well as a team,” Norris said. “Green Canyon showed up strong, showed up big (and) obviously got the job done. But I feel like our team played hard, pulled together and gave me a great effort.”
Lopez nearly had a game-winner for the Grizzlies. In the 93rd minute, she muscled through a near yellow card-worthy tactical foul and had a shot not dissimilar to Thompson’s game-winner, but Lopez’s attempt sailed over the crossbar.
RIVERHAWKS 3, MUSTANGS 1
Ridgeline (8-3-0, 4-1-0) defended its first-place spot from Mountain Crest (3-7-1, 2-3-0). The Mustangs beat then-first place Green Canyon earlier in the season, which is GC’s only region loss to this point.
Just into the second half the score stood 1-1 on goals from Ridgeline’s attacking mid London Miller — her 21st of the season — and MC forward Kadison Kendrick, who equalized the game in the 46th minute. In the 63rd, the Riverhawks broke through again on a MC defense RHS head coach Mark Tureson said he was “very impressed” with. Abbie Kotter put home a strike on an assist from Miller. Marley Guevara added a goal with five minutes left to ice the game.
“Our girls stuck to what we have been working on all season, connecting passes and getting our heads up to see each other’s runs,” Tureson said. “Our defense played organized and covered well for each other tonight.”
BOBCATS 2, BEARS 1 (2OT)
Sky View (7-3-1, 3-1-1) narrowly escaped a potentially disastrous result, pulling off the win on a Macy Hellstern golden goal in the second overtime period. The Bobcats are in the thick of the Region 11 championship hunt and a loss to Bear River (2-9-0, 0-4-0), the last place team, could have been a massive dagger right in the heart of those hopes for SV.
Following Tuesday’s results around the region, the Bobcats are in a tie with Green Canyon for second place in Region 11.
Hellstern scored both goals for Sky View, her first coming in the first half. The Bears’ goal also came in the opening 40 minutes, with neither team breaking through again until Hellstern’s winner.