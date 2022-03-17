It's been an encouraging start to the 2022 season for Green Canyon's girls lacrosse program.
For the second time in three days, the Wolves earned a hard-fought victory - this time on the road. Green Canyon traveled to Brigham City and left with a 12-9 win over Box Elder on Thursday.
"Tonight as a team we focused on playing with intensity and efficiency, and due to some excellent plays both defensively and offensively, we met our goal," GC head coach Erika Loftin said. "Our midfield worked hard for control of draws and the offense set up key scoring opportunities. The defense, led by our goalie, McKayla Anderson, communicated well with one another to protect the goal throughout the game."
It was another clutch performance from Green Canyon's Lauren Harris, who finished with seven goals and one assist. The junior tallied six goals in Tuesday's season-opening 10-7 win over Bonneville at home.
Janessa Grover and Sophie Burris each found the back of the net twice for Green Canyon, which also got a goal from Zoey Buttars.
PREP SOFTBALL
For the second time in as many games this season, Ridgeline racked up 16 runs and prevailed in dominant fashion. The Riverhawks tuned up for this weekend's tournament in St. George by reigning supreme over host Desert Hills, 16-8.
Markessa Jensen headlined Ridgeline's 15-hit performance with three base knocks - highlighted by a two-run homer - five RBIs and two runs. Ava Howell and Adi Hansen also contributed with three hits apiece for the Riverhawks, who got two hits, two walks and three RBIs from Anne Wallace, a pair of hits and RBIs from Ellie Pond, and two runs, one hit, one RBI and two walks from Brinnley Anderson. Additionally, Howell smacked a solo homer, while Hansen crossed home plate four times.
The Riverhawks (2-0) jumped out to a 7-0 lead after two innings and exploded for six runs in the top of the sixth after the Thunder had pared their deficit to 9-7.
"Nothing better than being lucky on St. Patrick's Day," RHS head coach Mike Anderson said. "It took two hours and 52 minutes to pull this one out. So much fun to have a team that loves to compete."
Green Canyon was also in action Thursday. The Wolves (2-1) were unable to hang with Salem Hills, which rolled to a 13-1 five-inning victory at home. Annika Eborn doubled for the visitors.
PREP BASEBALL
Green Canyon was one shaky inning away from improving to 5-1 this season. Unfortunately for the Wolves, Brighton put a nine-spot on the scoreboard in the fourth frame on its way to a 10-7 win at home. The Wolves took a 6-0 lead into the fourth inning.
The Wolves amassed 16 hits, including four apiece from Nick Bouck and Coleman Bobb, but left 13 runners of base. Bobb doubled twice, while Bouck, Ryker Ericson and Traceson Jensen also doubled for Green Canyon, which got a two-run bomb from Zack Geertsen in the top of the fourth. Bobb also drove in a pair of runs, while Bouck scored twice.
Ericson, Will Wheatley and Cade Atkinson all chipped in with two base knocks apiece for the Wolves (4-2).
Preston's baseball team kicked off its season in a Wednesday doubleheader against visiting Burley. The Indians rolled to a 13-3 victory in Game 1, and then rallied for a 7-7 tie in the nightcap, which was called in the bottom of the sixth due to a lack of sunlight.
Preston put six runs on the scoreboard in the home half of the first en route to a five-inning triumph in Game 1. The Indians finished with 10 hits, including triples from Chayse Oxborrow and Austin Gleed, plus doubles from Oxborrow and Damon Winn.
Oxborrow, Winn and Gleed each contributed with a pair of hits, as did fellow teammates Emery Thorson and Ashton Madsen, who also drove in two runs and walked once. Oxborrow and Winn both plated a trio of runs for Preston, plus Winn and Gleed added two RBIs apiece.
Three different Preston pitches teamed up to limit Burley to one earned run on four hits.
Preston scored three times in the bottom of the fifth in the nightcap to earn the tie. The Indians actually had runners on second and third with two outs when the game was called.
Karson Chugg went 3 for 4 at the plate for the Indians, and his double brought in the tying run. Seth Burbank and Gleed also doubled for Preston, which also got a pair of runs and RBIs from Gleed. Chugg drove in two runs.