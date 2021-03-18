HYRUM ‑‑‑ The first week of the 2021 high school softball season was a challenging one for the Mustangs, who only got to play one game at a tournament in St. George because of inclement weather, and then had their bus break down on the way home.
However, the second week has been much kinder to Mountain Crest, which earned a pair of hard-fought victories against well-respected programs.
Mountain Crest kicked off its week with a 6-5 road win over Box Elder in extra innings, and then followed that up two days later with a 3-1 triumph over Grantsville in its home opener on a pleasant Thursday afternoon.
"There's a reason why we (scheduled) Box Elder and Grantsville as our preseason games heading into region next week," MC head coach Courtnee Maughan said. "If we can battle with those guys, we can battle with anybody."
Halle Maddock pitched six strong innings for the Mustangs, who were outstanding defensively and had enough clutch hits in their final tune-up before Region 11 play. Grantsville (1-2) scored its lone run on two hits and a sacrifice fly in the top of the first, but the visitors only had one base knock the rest of the contest.
"It was a great experience," MC shortstop Teagan Hall said. "We all came ready to play ball today and it was just awesome to have only one run scored on us in our home opener. So, it was just a great feeling and we all just (did our jobs) and did the work."
Hall was certainly a big reason why the Mustangs (2-1) prevailed. The junior took the second pitch she saw from Grantsville pitcher Hallie Johnson and deposited it over the fence in center in the bottom of the first for a two-run homer. Hall, who walked in her two other at-bats, also made a few really nice defensive plays to help keep the Cowgirls at bay, including one with runners on second and third for the third out in the visitors' half of the sixth.
"It was a great feeling, honestly," Hall said of her homer, which was hit into a headwind. "I haven't been hitting too well. I mean, it's the beginning of the season, but it just felt good and I knew my team would pick me up even if I didn't get the hit."
The Mustangs had a couple of opportunities to add to their lead later in the game, but on three occasions were thrown out on the basepaths. Mountain Crest did finally plate an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth when Hall scored on a double by Aspen Leishman that the Grantsville center fielder nearly snared.
"That insurance run was huge, especially after we'd had a couple of baserunning blunders earlier in the game that gave up what would have been runs," Maughan said. "But to have our freshman once again step up and come up with a double to score the insurance run was huge."
Three runs was more than enough support for Maddock, who limited the Cowgirls to three singles, struck out four and walked four. Braelynn Anderson pitched the seventh inning for Mountain Crest and slammed the door as she retired all three batters she faced ‑‑‑ the final two via strikeout.
"Perseverance," Maughan said when asked why Maddock was so effective. "She gutted it out. You could tell she was getting tired, but she just kept throwing it over the plate and making them chase it. She did a great job."
Maddock also received some help from her defense, which was spot on the entire contest. Catcher Brooklyn Clark made a great catch in the second frame for the hosts.
"Yeah, our defense was solid today," Maughan said. "That's two outings in a row that we've had solid defense. ... We can handle just scoring a couple runs if we play defense like that."
Leishman singled and doubled for the Mustangs, as did Kennedy Peapealolo. Leishman walked in her other plate appearance. Emma Child also doubled for the hosts.
OTHER SOFTBALL GAME
Logan exploded for seven runs in the first inning, but host South Sevier came storming back and dispatched of the Grizzlies in six innings, 20-10. The Rams racked up 23 hits, while the Grizzlies (0-2) finished with eight.
Maya Jacome went 3 for 4 with a pair of runs and RBIs for the Grizzlies, who got a pair of runs, hits and RBIs from Morgan Chase and two runs from Abbey Hart. Logan's Kaitlyn Leto smacked a double.
BASEBALL
Logan scored twice in the top of the first and led the entire way in its 8-5 triumph over Hurricane on Day 1 of the Southern Utah Spring Kickoff. The Grizzlies (1-2) plated at least two runs in three innings en route to their first win of the season.
Lead-off batter Vincent Rohrer had a big day at the plate for Logan as he tripled, singled, walked, drove in a pair of runs and scored twice. Kellen Roper came through with a two-run single for the Grizzlies, who got two RBIs from Kai Laing and three runs from Boede Rudd. Laing doubled, as did Grizzly Kody Kirk, who also singled.
Nic Egbert was sharp in six complete on the mound for Logan. Egbert allowed three runs ‑‑‑ only one of them earned ‑‑‑ on five hits, and he fanned seven, vs. four walks.
BOYS LACROSSE
A trio of games involving local teams took place Wednesday evening. Ridgeline traveled to Springville and left with a 19-8 victory, while Green Canyon and Logan lost on the road.
Ten of Ridgeline's 18 goals were recorded on maxpreps.com and six of them were netted by Dante Villa, who also had three assists. Will Rippstein chipped in with one goal and two assists for the Riverhawks (2-1), who got a goal and an assist from Colton Gunderson, one goal from Julius Villa, one goal from Hayden Workman and one assist from Will Broadbent.
Box Elder pulled away for a 13-5 triumph over Logan. The Grizzlies (1-2) got one goal each from Cole Hoglund, Kyle Humphreys, Jaylen Sargent, Ethan Davis and Adam Lindhardt. Matthew Mason had a pair of assists for Logan, while Humphreys assisted on one goal.
Green Canyon squared off against one of the best teams in the entire state in 6A Corner Canyon, which was triumphant by a 20-6 scoreline. Dustin Gasaway contributed with two goals for the Wolves (2-1), who got one goal and two assists from Mason Anderson, a goal and an assist from Laker Sampson, one goal from JD McKenna, one goal from Ian Maughan and an assist from Jake Lundin.
GIRLS LACROSSE
The Lady Riverhawks also played Wednesday and edged Box Elder, 11-10, in its home and season opener. Belle Quiggle led the way offensively for Ridgeline with three goals, while Ellie Goins, Aydan Johnson, MJ Topham and Aylnn Crawford all scored twice apiece.