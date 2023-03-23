...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches on
the valley floors through tonight. 2 to 6 inches are forecast in
the Salt Lake Valley and Northern Wasatch Front tomorrow. 8 to
12 inches possible on the benches.
* WHERE...Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County,
Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, Utah Valley and
Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Until noon MDT Saturday. Most of the additional snow
across the Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County,
Utah Valley and Cache Valley/Utah Portion will fall between now
and this evening.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
&&
Thursday prep roundup: RHS baseball, GC boys lacrosse teams fall at home
It was another tough start for Ridgeline on the baseball diamond.
The hearty Riverhawks were the lone team to get a game in on Thursday as most baseball and softball games were either canceled or postponed. Ridgeline was able to play on its home field in Millville, but fell to visiting 5A Stansbury, 10-2.
Stansbury (5-2) got going in the top of the first inning with a single, a Riverhawk error and a sacrifice fly. The visitors would end up plating five runs in the opening frame, which would be more than enough.
But the Stallions weren’t done scoring. They pushed across four more runs in the top of the fourth to take a commanding 9-0 lead.
Ridgeline (2-4) was able to get on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth. Hayden Hansen smacked a leadoff double to center field and moved to third on a ground out by Trey Purser. Hansen scored on a balk to break up the shut out.
Stansbury tacked on one more run in the sixth.
Once again the Riverhawks responded in the bottom of the inning. With two outs, Purser took a 1-1 offering and deposited it over the fence in center field.
Ridgeline had just three hits on the day as Easton Dahlke joined Hansen and Purser as he had a single. The Riverhawks had three errors in the game.
Hansen started on the mound and went four innings. He walked four and hit two batters, while giving up nine hits.
Stansbury finished with nine nits, including a double, and did not commit an error in the game. Ethan Wayman started and struck out 10 Riverhawks in four innings, while waking one and giving up two hits.
BOYS LACROSSE
Green Canyon's already loaded preseason schedule got even more challenging Thursday as the defending 4A state champions hosted reigning 6A state champ Corner Canyon at the Hansen Family Sports Complex. The Chargers (4-0) are one of the best teams in the intermountain west, a respected program on the national level and they rolled to a 16-1 win.
Corner Canyon, which has yet to lose to a team from Utah since the sport was sanctioned prior to the 2019-20 academic year, jumped out to a 7-0 lead after the first quarter and took a 12-0 advantage into the half. The Chargers (4-0) have won all four of their games by at least 10 goals this season.
Conner Dockery converted on a shot in the third quarter for the Wolves, who had their two-game winning streak snapped. To its credit, Green Canyon (2-6) won 11 of the 18 face-offs. Tyler Gerber was successful on 9 of his 14 trips inside the face-off circle.
———
HJ sports writer Jason Turner contributed to this report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.