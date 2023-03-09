Support Local Journalism

Some less-than-ideal Cache Valley weather didn’t prevent a pair of local high school baseball teams from putting together well-rounded performances in their season openers.

Green Canyon, Sky View and Logan all made the trip to St. George for a preseason tournament, which started Thursday. The Wolves and Bobcats both prevailed in convincing fashion in their openers, while the Grizzlies put up a good fight in a 13-8 loss to Hurricane.


Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

