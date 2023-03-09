Some less-than-ideal Cache Valley weather didn’t prevent a pair of local high school baseball teams from putting together well-rounded performances in their season openers.
Green Canyon, Sky View and Logan all made the trip to St. George for a preseason tournament, which started Thursday. The Wolves and Bobcats both prevailed in convincing fashion in their openers, while the Grizzlies put up a good fight in a 13-8 loss to Hurricane.
It was sweet revenge for Green Canyon against a Pine View squad that went 21-6 a year ago and finished third in the 4A state tournament. The Panthers outlasted the Wolves in an epic eight-inning game deep in the state tourney.
Green Canyon scored twice in the top of the second and never looked back en route to a 7-0 Thursday win. Cade Atkinson belted a two-run homer for the Wolves, who got a two-run single from Carson Proctor and a triple from Boston Stewart.
Additionally, the Wolves played error-free baseball and got a stellar pitching performance for Suey Jensen and Jake Petersen. Jensen dealt the first four innings and limited the Panthers to two hits, while Petersen went the rest of the way and only allowed three base knocks. The duo teamed up for seven strikeouts.
“The kids played well for being outside for the first time,” said GC head coach Kyle Bubak, who is in his first season in charge of the program. “Suey Jensen was very competitive on the mound, Jaken Petersen was great in relief. Great team win for us and a huge shutout from our staff. On to the next (game).”
Sky View put a six-spot on the scoreboard in the top of the second and coasted to a 10-4 victory over 5A Mountain View. The Bobcats plated those six runs on three hits and four free passes, and the inning was highlighted by a two-run double by Cade Sunderland and a two-run singe by Seth Chambers.
The Bruins had no answer for those two Bobcats as Sunderland went 3 for 4 at the plate with two doubles, two runs and five RBIs, while Chambers went 3 for 3 with a pair of runs and RBIs. Tucker Murdock also doubled for Sky View. Tyker Neal pitched the final two innings for the Bobcats, struck out two and didn’t allow any runs on one hit and a walk.
“It was great to be outside for the first time,” SV had coach Ryan Neal said. “The team had a lot of emotion to come out and play hard, taking all their hard work from the offseason and putting it on the field. We had a couple of great pitching performances, along with quality at-bats for our first game.”
Hurricane appeared to be on its way to a blowout triumph over Logan, but the Grizzlies stormed back with eight runs in the home half of the fifth. Unfortunately for the Grizzlies, that was the final inning, inasmuch as there are time limits in these tournament games. Logan racked up eight of its 10 base knocks in the fifth frame.
Logan’s big inning was highlighted by a bases-clearing triple by Spencer Wilson, who doubled earlier in the fifth. Wilson finished with a pair of runs and hits, plus three RBIs, for Logan, which got a run-scoring double from Reed Olsen and a pair of singles from Jeremy Smith.
BOYS SOCCER
A trio of local teams were in action Thursday. Mountain Crest is in southern Utah for a three-day tournament and prevailed against fellow 4A program Cedar (0-2) by a 1-0 scoreline in its season opener. Meanwhile, Green Canyon lost at home to 3A power Layton Christian Academy, 3-1, while Ridgeline fell in double overtime to 6A Fremont, 3-2.
Carter Hale scored in the 15th minute for the Mustangs, while Jackson Oakey went the distance in goal for the shutout. This is the first time Mountain Crest has been outside as all of its practices have been indoors.
“It was great to be back on the pitch,” MC head coach Justin Beus said. “The team played tough tonight against Cedar.”
The Wolves (1-1) scored first against the Eagles, but the visitors (2-0) found the back of the net twice in a four-minute span late in the first half and added an insurance goal after halftime. Layton Christian went 17-3 a year ago and captured the 3A state title.
Parker Holt received a pass from Brayden Jensen and buried a one-time effort with his left foot in the 14th minute for Green Canyon.
Ridgeline played for the third time in four days at the Davis Cup Tournament. The Riverhawks (1-2) lost by a 2-0 Wednesday scoreline to 5A Northridge, and then were edged by the undefeated Silverwolves (3-0) one night later.
Northridge scored both of its goals against Ridgeline from the penalty spot — both in the final eight minutes of the match. The Riverhawks were unable to convert on a penalty kick in the 75th minute.
“Our boys played a great game,” Ridgeline head coach Richard Alexander said. “We couldn’t capitalize on many chances in front of the net. This loss will make us stronger. I’m very happy with my team. The goals will come.”
SOFTBALL
Sky View kicked off its season by testing a good 4A program in Crimson Cliffs before falling 3-0 on the road. The Mustangs went 22-5 last spring.
The Bobcats finished with twice as many hits as the Mustangs — 6-3 — but ultimately were unable to come up with a timely one, plus struck out too many times — 14 in total. Mika Schwartz doubled and singled for Sky View, which got a solid effort in the circle from Tawnee Lundahl. Lundahl pitched all six innings, fanned six and issued five free passes.
