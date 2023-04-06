The long wait is finally over for Preston's baseball team.
The Indians put together a solid performance in their first game in 20 days as they traveled to Malad and left with a 8-6 victory over the Dragons on Thursday afternoon. Both teams had only played in one other game this season — Preston (1-1) on March 16 and Malad (1-1) two days later.
Preston plated three runs in the top of the second and never trailed, although Malad made things very interesting by putting a five-spot on the scoreboard in the seventh and final frame. The Dragons had the tying run at first base when the final out was recorded.
The Indians received solid contributions up and down their lineup at the plate as seven different players recorded at least one hit and six scored at least once. Veterans Chayse Oxborrow and Davon Inglet each singled twice and scored a run for Preston, which got one run, one hit, one RBI and three free passes from Eli Hammons, three RBIs from Klayton Hobbs, two runs, one RBI and one walk from Jaxon Merrill and two runs, one hit, one RBI and two walks from Austin Gleed.
Preston used four different pitchers and limited Malad to only one run through the first six innings.
Likewise, it was also a successful Thursday for Mountain Crest, which wrapped up its trip to southern California with a 7-3 triumph over Lincoln (California). The Mustangs (2-5) went 2-2 in their four-day tournament in San Diego.
It was a well-rounded performance by Mountain Crest, which racked up a season-high 11 hits — by seven different athletes — only committed one error and held Lincoln to four base knocks. Lincoln scored twice in the home half of the sixth to pare its deficit to 4-3, but Mountain Crest pulled away for good with three runs in the top of the seventh.
JC Jones belted a solo homer in the seventh for the Mustangs, while Maxwell Hornsby came through with a run-scoring double. Luke Palmer and Porter Budge each doubled earlier in the game for Mountain Crest, which got a trio of runs and a pair of hits and free passes from Andrew Nielsen. Hornsby contributed with a pair of runs, hits and RBIs for Mountain Crest, while Palmer and Trey Burbank chipped in with two base knocks apiece.
Zach Bradfield pitched the first six innings for the Mustangs and gave up three runs on four hits and seven free passes. Brok Buttars retired three of the four Lincoln batters he faced and fanned two of them.
"It was a great way to end our spring break trip to San Diego," MC head coach Trace Hansen said. "Zack Bradfield and Brok Buttars pitched well and we played good defense behind them. It was good to see us come up with some big, timely hits and run the bases like we did."
It was also a good day for Bear River, which extended its winning streak to five with mercy rule wins over Morgan and Hunter by scorelines of 11-0 and 16-2, respectively. The Bears (7-2) swept a three-game Region 11 series at home against Logan a week ago.
SOFTBALL
Preston played for the first time since March 17 and lost in five innings on the road to a much more battle-tested Burley squad by a 10-0 scoreline. This was the Bobcats' eighth game of the season, while Preston's only other contest was a 5-4 setback to Canyon Ridge.
Burley (3-4-1) scored in four of the five frames, including three in the first and four in the third. Lacee Power sparkled at the plate for the Bobcats as she went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs. One of Power's hits was a solo homer.
Raegan Hansen finished with Preston's lone hit. The Indians are scheduled to kick of district play next Tuesday in a doubleheader at home against Pocatello, but head coach Larry Morrison said their field will not be ready in time. There is a chance the two teams could square off in Pocatello, but it might be later in the week, Morrison said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.