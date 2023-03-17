The long-awaited season opener was a success for the Riverhawks, much to the delight of head coach Mike Anderson.
Anne Wallace smacked a towering three-run homer to left-center in the top of the seventh, Addy Hess was strong in the circle and Ridgeline earned a gratifying 7-4 road victory over Desert Hills in a non-region girls softball game on Thursday. It was already the seventh game of the season for the Thunder (5-2).
"Weird as it is, this game came down to us working hard in the gym," Anderson said. These kids worked hard and didn't complain about the snow. Handle what we can handle. Great pitching tonight by Loch (Addy) Hess, some great defense, some big hits and some team-first attitude."
The Riverhawks never trailed as they scored twice in the first inning, but it was a one-run game at the conclusion of the second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth frames. Wallace, who finished with two hits and five RBIs, than gave the visitors some breathing room with her aforementioned homer.
Adi Hansen went 3 for 3 at the plate with three runs, one RBI and one walk for Ridgeline, which got a pair of runs and hits from Ellie Pond and two base knocks from Eliza Arledge. Hansen and Pond both doubled.
Hess pitched all seven innings for the Riverhawks, scattered 10 hits, struck out seven and issued four free passes.
BOYS SOCCER
Cannon Clark recorded a brace and helped propel Green Canyon (3-2) to a 2-1 win over 5A Bonneville (0-3) Thursday in North Logan. Clark intercepted a Bonneville pass in the 65th minute, "beat multiple players and finished near post just inside the 18," for the game-winning tally, GC head coach Kirt Sadler said.
Clark scored early in the first half, assisted by Brayden Jensen. The Lakers equalized six minutes into the second half.
"It was a great game for us," Sadler said. "The score should have been a lot more than 2-1. The great part about today's game is we created a ton of chances and, as long as we keep doing that, the lid will come off the goal. I am just proud of the way the boys competed. The more we get on the pitch to practice and play games together, the better we are getting."
BOYS LACROSSE
The first full-length game of the season was a success for Ridgeline and Green Canyon. Both teams competed in the Northern Thaw last weekend and squared off entirely against 5A and 6A programs.
Ridgeline (2-4) rallied to hard-fought 8-7 road triumph over 6A Skyridge (1-1), while Green Canyon (1-5) dispatched of visiting 5A Box Elder (0-1) by a 12-6 scoreline. Both games took place Wednesday night.
Avyn Gore scored the tying goal late in the fourth quarter for the Riverhawks, while Reese Karasek came through with the game-winner with seven seconds remaining. Reeve Quiggle led the way offensively for Ridgeline with four goals and one assist.
Gore chipped in with two goals for the Riverhawks, who got one goal and a pair of assists from Jack Jenson and an assist from Austin Sorensen. Ridgeline's Will Graham won 9 of 11 face-offs.
"Yesterday's game was a huge win for us, especially with it being our first full-time game of the season," Ridgeline head coach Aaron Quiggle said. "It definitely was a battle and to have my guys fight to come back from behind to score two goals in the last minute to win was impressive. This win gets us started on the right foot, for sure."
Meanwhile, the Wolves outscored the Bees 7-0 in the middle two quarters and coasted to their first win of the 2023 campaign. Green Canyon's Conner Dockery gave the visitors fits as he found the back of the net five times, plus assisted on another goal.
Emerson Needham and Connor Wilcock each contributed with a pair of goals for the Wolves, who got one goal and two assists from Spencer Gerber, one goal and one assist from Tucker Sampson, a goal from Tommy Russon and assists from Carter Christensen and Drake Call.
"I think we really needed a full-length game to open up our home season at the Green Canyon field," GC head coach Troy Oldham said. "Our last nine games together have been shorter tournament games against some incredibly good teams from the state and the west. It was nice to play a more normal game against another tough team. We had some absolute standout performances from defenders Jackson Landon and Andrew Jenkins, and our offense went off around Conner 'Doc' Dockery and Tucker Sampson. I'm really proud of the guys."
BASEBALL
Preston traveled to Twins Falls and lost to fellow 4A program Canyon Ridge, 13-5, in the season opener for both teams. The Indians plated the first two runs of the game before the Riverhawks took control with a combined 10 runs in the second and third frames.
Davon Inglet went 3 for 4 with two runs at the dish for Preston, which got a pair of hits and RBIs from Caide Oxborrow, two hits from Brody Newton and one run, one hit, one RBI and two walks from Eli Hammons. Preston, which finished with 10 base knocks, used four different pitchers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.