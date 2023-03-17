Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The long-awaited season opener was a success for the Riverhawks, much to the delight of head coach Mike Anderson.

Anne Wallace smacked a towering three-run homer to left-center in the top of the seventh, Addy Hess was strong in the circle and Ridgeline earned a gratifying 7-4 road victory over Desert Hills in a non-region girls softball game on Thursday. It was already the seventh game of the season for the Thunder (5-2).


Tags

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.