In the final regular season high school boys golf match in Region 11, some of the best scores of the fall were turned in.
In order to earn individual points in the region standings — the top 12 do so — you had to be the 70’s. There were 13 golfers that did that Monday afternoon at the Logan Golf & Country Club.
No one went under par, but the scores were close for medalist honors. The same can said for the team scores Monday as well.
Sky View’s Hayden Howell carded a 2-over-par 73 to edge a teammate, a Grizzly and a Bear for medalist honors. The sophomore had five birdies during his round.
“We played our best today and pretty good as a team,” Howell said. “... Now we have to prepare and get ready for region. We need to stay hungry.”
For the second time this season, Ridgeline and Green Canyon tied in the team scoring at 307. The Riverhawks and Wolves also had identical scores in the region opener at Birch Creek Golf Course.
“The Wolves had a good day,” GC head coach Terrell Baldwin said.
Green Canyon had four golfers shoot in the 70’s, as did Ridgeline.
“This is a fun bunch that just keeps doing well,” Riverhawks head coach Sam Lindley said.
Sky View was a close third at 312, while Bear River was nipping at the top three teams with a 316. Rounding out the team scores were Logan (327) and Mountain Crest (338).
Heading into the region championship next week — which is two days, so worth double the points — there could still be some movement. With 33 points on the season, Ridgeline has a firm grip. However, Bear River (27) and Green Canyon (25) are within striking distance.
“We have a little distance, but there are still two matches to go,” Lindley said. “We can’t lay an egg.”
Howell began his day with a birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
“My putting was pretty strong today,” Howell said. “I started strong. That helped kick me in gear and get me going to want to go get more birdies.”
His teammate Branden Alder, Logan’s Paul Miller and Bear River’s Jarett Giles were a stroke behind with 74s. Giles continues to be way out in front in the individual standings.
“The greens up here were perfect today,” said Howell, who moved into the top 10 individually in the region standings with the win. “I love the greens up here. ... It was fun to putt on them.”
Ridgeline and Green Canyon had players shoot identical scores in the tie. The Riverhawks were led by Beckham Johansen (75), Isaac Peterson (76), Fletcher Hamblin (77) and Zach Skinner (79), while the Wolves were powered by Kenden Blotter (75), Jace Blotter (76), Cole Porter (77) and Oliver Adams (79).
“I feel pretty good about how the team played today,” Johansen said. “Fletcher (Hamblin) did pretty good, which was nice to have that. He was clutch. ... We just need to keep playing the way we have been, because it has been working.”
Johansen is currently third in the individual standings, behind Giles and Skinner. His day did not start well as he had a double-bogey on No. 17.
“There was a tree in my way, so I kind of got unlucky on that hole,” Johansen said. “I just kept playing.”
The sophomore ended up with three birdies during his round and tying for fifth.
Kenden Blotter began his round with three early birdies. He began his day on the par-4 17th.
“I started pretty good, but then it got to my head,” Kenden Blotter said. “I had to pull it back together.”
And the senior did to finish in a tie for fifth. The Wolves are hoping to move up in the team standings before state.
“We have the potential to do good,” Kenden Blotter said. “We played good today. We can still take region if we win the next two (rounds).”
Conner Leishman led Mountain Crest with an 80.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
In an epic volleyball match last Saturday between Franklin County schools, West Side won in five against Preston.
The Pirates took the match with set scores of 25-27, 25-21, 21-25, 29-27, 15-11. It was tight throughout.
“I couldn’t be prouder of how the girls worked together all night and continue to battle, WS head coach Melinda Royer said.
Jesse Mariscal led the Pirates with 15 kills and 19 digs, while Sydnie Thain added 12 finishers. Emma Mariscal had 10 kills. Laney Beckstead had 66 assists, while Madalyn Barzee led the team with 33 digs.
Khloe Hobson and Hailey Windward combined for 30 kills for Preston, which got 39 assists from Hannah Stephenson, 36 digs from Matti Whitehead and four blocks from Selyce Burnett.
“It was intense,” PHS head coach Karaska Haskell said of the match.