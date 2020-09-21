There were certainly no cheap wins during the second week of Region 11 action.
In fact, all three region football games went down to the wire, with no team prevailing by more than four points.
The trend started last Thursday with a showdown of undefeated teams in Sky View and Ridgeline. The Bobcats booted a 28-yard field goal with nine seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to escape with a 17-14 victory. A full recap of that much-anticipated contest was featured in Saturday’s edition of The Herald Journal.
The other four Region 11 squads were in action last Friday, with Green Canyon holding off Mountain Crest 10-6 on the road, and Logan earning a gratifying 21-18 Homecoming victory over Bear River. Meanwhile, West Side traveled to Nampa, Idaho, and extended its winning streak to 14 with a 50-0 beatdown of Cole Valley Christian.
Preston was the only Cache Valley high school team that didn’t play a week ago as the Indians (2-1) have two full weeks to prepare for Friday’s huge litmus test on the road against defending 4A state runner-up Blackfoot.
The Wolves (3-3, 1-1 region) was able to secure their first win over the Mustangs (1-5, 0-2) in four attempts, but boy did they have to fight for it. The game ended with Mountain Crest’s Terrell Lee making a diving reception at the Green Canyon 1-yard line. A blocked extra point in the second quarter prevented the Mustangs from attempting what could have been a game-tying field goal.
“I’m super proud of our guys and I’m super proud of our defense to hang in there,” said GC head coach Craig Anhder, whose team was shut out by Mountain Crest the previous two years. “My dad always sends me a key to the game and says, ‘defense wins ballgames.’ And he is right tonight. ... Credit to their (Mustangs) defense. They played really tough and made it very difficult on us.”
Both defenses dominated as Mountain Crest only finished with 254 yards of total offense — 158 in the second half — while Green Canyon only managed 167. The biggest difference is the Mustangs turned the ball over twice as many times as the Wolves, 4-2.
Jaxon Curtis sparkled defensively for Green Canyon as he contributed with eight tackles, including 3.0 for a loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one blocked PAT. Nick LeFevre picked off a pass for Mountain Crest, while Elijah Jackson recovered a fumble.
“I’m proud of our kids and our coaches,” MC head coach Jason Lee said. “Those kids fought their guts out. They are fighters.”
The Wolves scored their lone touchdown early in the first quarter on a 23-yard pass from Jake Lundin to a wide open Jacob Regen on a fourth-and-five play. An INT by Carter Compton gave Green Canyon a short field to work with.
Green Canyon’s Porter Cragun was successful on a 29-yard field goal in the final minute of the second quarter.
Mountain Crest scored its six points on a 2-run plunge by Camden Oswald.
Quarterback Preston Lofthouse finished with 98 yards passing and another 89 yards rushing for the Mustangs, while Lundin threw for 65 yards and gained 58 yards on the ground for the Wolves.
Clutch plays on both sides of the ball allowed Logan (3-3, 2-0) to avenge a three-point loss to Bear River (3-3, 0-2) from a year ago. The Grizzlies and Bobcats are now the only undefeated teams in Region 11 play.
“We had so many guys making plays when it came to them,” said LHS head coach Bart Bowen in a radio interview with 610 KVNU. “That’s a team victory 100 percent. Awesome.”
Jaylen Sargent was outstanding on both ends of the field for the Grizzlies as he forced three turnovers from his safety position and also caught a pair of touchdown passes. The senior picked off a Josh Payne pass late in the fourth quarter when Bear River was in Logan territory, and he lit up Payne twice on blitzes to force a pair of fumbles the hosts recovered.
Kody Kirk, who threw for 235 yards, hooked up with Sargent on scoring passes of 11 and 27 yards — the 27-yarder on a big fourth-down play. Matthew Mason racked up 133 yards on the ground for the Grizzlies and powered his way into the end zone on a short run in the second quarter.
The Grizzlies executed a pair of gigantic plays late in the quarter to bleed the clock out. First off, tight end Kellen Roper turned a screen pass into a 44-yard gain. Roper amassed 110 yards on four catches.
Later in the drive, Kirk hooked up with Gage Jenson for an 11-yard gain on fourth and eight inside the Bear River 20-yard line. A couple of plays in victory formation later and Logan was celebrating its third win of the season.
Kai Laing led the Grizzlies with 13 tackles, while Gage Atkinson, Sargent and Mason chipped in with 10 apiece. Cameron Cottle and Sargent each had two sacks.
West Side fumbled on the first play from scrimmage, but quickly got the ball back and proceeded to score 40 points in the opening half en route to smashing Cole Valley. In the process, West Side head coach Tyson Moser earned his 100th victory since taking over the Pirate helm prior to the 2009 season.
“That’s not the way you want to start a game, that’s for sure, but I’m very happy with the way we responded from last week,” Moser said. “I don’t feel like we played very well last week at all. We made way too many mental mistakes, and (our kids) took a five-hour bus ride and came up here and, other than that fumble, that was the only time we made any real mental mistakes tonight.”
The defending 2A state champions exploded for four TDs in the second quarter to turn a showdown of unbeaten teams into a blowout. West Side (4-0) gashed Cole Valley (2-1) for 308 yards on 43 rushing attempts, and this allowed quarterback Blaize Brown to burn the Chargers with some big passing plays.
Brown went 8 for 8 for 96 yards and four touchdowns. The junior tossed scoring passes to Taze Stegelmeier (16 yards), Cage Brokens (10) and Bryler Shurtliff (17) in the second quarter and also found Jackson Stewart on a short pass to paydirt in the third quarter.
Brown also galloped to the end zone on a 4-yard run in the first quarter. West Side’s other touchdown in the opening quarter was a 60-yard scamper by Cristian Plancarte, who finished with 99 yards on eight carries.
Jackson Stewart booted a 24-yard field goal in the fourth quarter for the Pirates, who got 75 yards rushing from Josh Reeder and 74 from Brokens. Reeder sprinted his way to paydirt from 40 yards out in the second quarter.
The Pirates held the Chargers to 92 yards of total offense, including a measly five yards on the ground — this against a Cole Valley offense that exploded for 58 points against Wendell a week ago. Shurtliff and Stegelmeier each intercepted a pass for the West Side defense, which also forced and recovered a fumble.