With the exception of Ridgeline, the local high school swimming programs have barely competed during the 2020-21 campaign.
At this point of the season, most teams have usually raced on four or five occasions, but that hasn't been the case for Green Canyon, Logan, Mountain Crest and Sky View. Those programs have competed twice now, while the Riverhawks have been fortunate enough to showcase their talents four times.
All six Cache Valley teams were in action in various Region 11 dual meets Thursday. Here is what transpired:
SV VS. GC
It was a good day for the Sky View boys and girls, who both placed second at the 4A State Championships a season ago. The Bobcats won eight of the 11 events in the girls competition en route to beating Green Canyon 98-71. The Sky View boys reigned supreme in seven events and prevailed 100.5-69.5.
The Bobcats had a pair of athletes capture titles in both of their individual events in Jenna Gibbons and Jaxon Tueller. Gibbons posted the best times in the 50-yard freestyle (26.64 seconds) and 100 breaststroke (1:10.96), as did Tueller in the 200 free (1:56.16) and 500 free (5:19). Tueller also swam legs on the victorious medley and 400 free relay teams.
Five other Bobcats finished first in one individual event and second in another in Jackson DuBose, Clayton Nye, Allison Dean, Ellie Legler and Allie Schwartz. DuBose beat all comers in the 200 IM (2:07.19) and was the silver medalist in the 100 butterfly (58.71); Nye won the 100 backstroke (58.37) and was second in the 200 IM (2:15.12); Dean touched the wall first in the 100 back (1:05.49) and second in the 200 IM (2:27.07); Legler placed first in the 500 free (6:04) and second in the 200 free (2:12.94); Schwartz powered her way to the top position in the 100 fly (1:03.56) and was the runner-up in the 100 breast (1:12.03).
Sky View, which won five of the six relays, also got a first-place performance from Sarah Olsen in the 200 IM (2:24.30).
"The season has been a strange one so far," SV head coach Marcus Singleton said. "One of the hardest parts of our season was the governor’s mandate, which put a two-week break into our season. That long out of the pool is extremely difficult. The swimmers lost a lot of fitness during the break. Our focus at Sky View has just been getting back into shape. So these last two weeks since we were able to swim again, we have been hitting the workouts hard. We are still competing well, but have a lot of work to do before region and state. ... We have had some great swims considering the break we took at both of our meets."
Green Canyon was led by Tyson Farnsworth, Kaylee Coats and Nathan Seamons. Farnsworth swam his way to titles in the 50 free (23.05) and 100 fly (57.44). Coats prevailed in the 200 free (2:03.56) and was the silver medalist in the 100 fly (1:07.72), while Seamons was victorious in the 100 free (55.83) and the runner-up in the 200 free (2:01.35).
Abbey Erickson was the silver medalist for the Wolves in the 100 free (1:00.17) and 100 back (1:08.69), and a pair of her teammates claimed individual titles in Mia Heubner (100 fly, 57.50) and Josh Jensen (100 breast, 1:10.44).
“The season has been going great," GC head coach John Kane said. "We're glad that we're able to swim and are excited to be able to have a couple of meets now. The kids have been working so hard and they're seeing the rewards of their hard work. The girls 200 free relay broke the school record today and we had a lot of personal best times."
That record-setting Green Canyon relay squad is comprised of Heubner, Erickson, Coats and Rylie Corry. The foursome clocked in at 1:46.30.
MC AT BR
Mountain Crest traveled to Garland and swept Bear River. The Lady Mustangs completely dominated by a scoreline of 124-59, while the boys withstood a pretty good challenge by the Bears before conquering 98-82.
The Mustangs won 10 of the events in the girls competition and swept the top two positions in five of the eight individual races. Capturing gold medals for the Mountain Crest girls were Emilee Leishman (200-meter free, 2:32.70), Lia Zhang (200 IM, 2:59.62), Hanna Evans (100 free, 1:13.97), Kennedy Child (400 free, 5:17), Katie Cole (100 back), Morgan Phillips (50 free, 33.63) and Abbie Nielsen (100 breast, 1:28.45). Additionally, Leishman was the runner-up in the 400 free (5:21), as was Zhang in the 100 fly (1:25.38).
Ivy Warde swam her way to the No. 2 position on the podium in the 100 back (1:16.73) and 200 free (2:34.48) for the Lady Mustangs.
Meanwhile, the Mountain Crest boys posted the fastest times in seven of the events. Jake Black beat all comers in the 200 IM (2:38.91) and 100 free (1:03.00) for the Mustangs, who got second-place performances from Zach Roundy in the 50 free (29.23) and 100 free (1:05.00).
Jaden Norman was the gold medalist for Mountain Crest in the 100 fly (1:09.18), as was Kaleb Kwant in the 100 breast (1:24.66).
"This season has been really fun and really different in dealing with COVID," MC head coach Karson Christensen said. "I'm really impressed with the continued effort and dedication of all members of the Mustang swim program, but especially the athletes. ... I've been overjoyed with the sense of teamwork that is displayed (by these athletes). Being a first-year coach, teamwork is really necessary for us to find success, and I've seen a lot of it ingrained in the Mustangs.”
LHS AT RHS
It’s been a busy week for the Riverhawks, who also competed Wednesday against Box Elder. Nevertheless, an experienced Ridgeline squad took care of business against Logan, winning by a 98.6 to 21.2 margin on the girls side and 84.6 to 40.4 on the boys.
The Lady Riverhawks won all 10 events — nobody from either team elected to swim the 500-yard free — and finished first and second in six of the races. Likewise, the Ridgeline boys claimed 10 of the event titles, plus swept the top two spots in seven of the races.
Laura Rigby was the gold medalist in the 200 IM (2:35.29) and 100 fly (1:12.89) for the Riverhawks, as was Benjamin Checketts in the 200 free (2:02.84) and 100 breast (1:10.27), and Cole Dustin in the 50 free (24.11) and 100 back (1:00.48).
Ridgeline had a trio of swimmers place first in one race and second in another in Ava Caliendo, Alexa Carlson and Sam Dayton. Caliendo won the 50 free (28.31) and was second in the 100 free (1:02.35), Carlson captured the 100 breast (1:18.22) and was the silver medalist in the 200 IM (2:39.39), and Dayton touched the wall first in the 100 free (54.72) and second in the 50 free (24.44).
Other champions for the Riverhawks were Lily Larsen in the 200 free (2:17.90), Sarah McNeil in the 100 free (1:02.04), Ciara Smith in the 100 back (1:17.18), Gabe Whelan in the 100 fly (1:01.36) and Conner Woolley in the 500 free (6:44). Ridgeline finished first in all six relays.
“This has been a difficult season,” RHS head coach Taryn McUne said. “We have had four meets so far this year and I consider us very lucky to have been able to race this much. ... Having athletes quartentined hurts and derails their training obviously. Hopefully we will have the next two months of continuous training to get us get on track.”
The Grizzlies were led by Jake McLaughlin, who placed first in the 200 IM (2:28.95) and second in the 100 back (1:07.18). Logan had a handful of athletes finish second in an individual swim in Zsofia Ugray (200 free, 2:17.90), Ellise Watkins (50 free, 29.15), Olivia Colton (100 fly, 1:19.61), Connor McAllister (200 IM, 2:51.71) and Parker Dahle (100 free, 55.96).
“Today was rough because almost half of my athletes had been quarantined,” first-year LHS head coach Korryn Bernhardt said. “Our season has been far from normal. All of my swimmers have been working so hard and haven’t yet been able to really compete. I know my swimmers have big goals for themselves and I really hope those can be realized. I’m so proud of their hard work this year and rolling with the circumstances.”