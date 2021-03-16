It was the momentum boost the Mustangs were hoping for heading into Thursday's showdown at home against 3A power Grantsville.
Eastyn Nyman scored what turned out to be the winning run on an error, Teagan Hall gunned out a Box Elder player at second base in the eighth and final inning and Mountain Crest earned a hard-fought 6-5 victory over the Bees in a non-region softball game on Tuesday in Brigham City.
Halle Murdock belted a three-run homer in the top of the third for the Mustangs, who got two hits, two walks and two runs from Madison Bertagnolli and two hits from Emma Child. Bertagnolli and Child doubled, as did fellow Mustang Aspen Leishman.
Mountain Crest (1-2) used three different pitchers and Murdock was credited with the win. Leishman held the Bees scoreless and only yielded two hits in her two innings in the circle.
"Great win from top to bottom," MC head coach Courtnee Maughan said. "It took the whole team and the whole lineup. Bertagnolli and (Brooklyn) Clark both had solid defensive outings. Halle Murdock had a game-changing at-bat where she battled with a full count, fouled off a change-up, then took the next pitch deep over center. I'm super proud of her leadership today. Braelynn Anderson and Aspen Leishman both came in, in relief and pitched like upperclassmen."
Green Canyon was also in action Tuesday, as was Preston. The Wolves thumped Ben Lomond on the road in three innings, 34-0, while Preston split a doubleheader at Burley.
Green Canyon racked up a whopping 24 hits, walked 14 times and stole a stunning 35 bases. Additionally, Lucy Williams pitched a perfect game for the Wolves (2-2) and retired five of the nine batters she faced via strikeout.
Hadlee Harris and Morgan Gittins paced a balanced Green Canyon offensive attack with four hits each. Gittins chipped in with four RBIs and four runs, while Harris had a trio of runs and RBIs. Kennedy Conan drove in five runs, four on an inside-the-park grand slam.
Annika Eborn also finished with five RBIs, in addition to five runs, for the Wolves, who got three hits and three runs from Madi Peterson, three hits and four RBIs from McCall Kaae, five runs from Abby Hansen and four runs from Lucy Williams.
Gittins and Kaae doubled, Conan, Eborn, Peterson and Williams tripled, and Eborn, Gittins and Hansen also had inside-the-park homers, giving the Wolves 10 extra-base knocks.
"We've been working on being aggressive coming out of the start," GC head coach Joe Astle said. "The girls didn't disappoint. We jumped on them early with lots of hits and stolen bases. ... Lucy Williams, a freshman, started for us today. She pitched a great game and we hope to develop her as a young pitcher."
Likewise, Preston (1-2) hit the ball very well as it accumulated 18 hits in the opener, a 14-10 loss, and 16 base knocks in a 10-4 triumph in Game 2. The Indians had six extra-base hits in Game 2, and nine more in the nightcap.
Megan Johnson homered once in both games for Preston, which also got solo shots from Vanessa Griffeth and Jaycee Larson in Game 2. Johnson, Griffeth and Larson all went deep in the third inning in the nightcap.
Johnson also doubled and singled in the first game for Preston, which got three hits from Kendall Keller, two doubles from Dru Despain, and two hits apiece from Charly Bair, Griffeth and Shandee Parker. Rorie Hansen doubled, as did Keller.
Griffeth doubled twice in Game 2, as did Keller. Keller, Despain and Griffeth all tallied three hits, while Larson and Bair added two apiece.
Keller went the distance in the circle for the Indians, scattered nine hits and struck out seven.
PREP SOCCER
Ridgeline battled its way to a big 1-0 road victory over 6A American Fork in overtime, while Mountain Crest improved to 4-0 with a 1-0 triumph over Box Elder in Brigham City.
Ethan Green buried a 35-yard shot the American Fork goalkeeper "couldn't reach (and) probably didn't expect," Ridgeline head coach Dale Buchanan said. Tate Godfrey assisted on the goal.
Riley Garvart notched his first shutout of the season in goal for the Riverhawks (2-2) and made "at least eight great saves," Buchanan asserted.
"American Fork is a quality team with excellent coaches and very composed players," Buchanan said. "Had a great reffing crew. We saw a very complete game from our team today, another game that every player contributed to the game. The seniors have learned to lead over the last three-and-a-half years and are great mentors to each and every player."
Meanwhile, Mountain Crest found the back of the net in the first half when Oliver Thompson finished a Conner Leishman cross. Isaac Britt went the distance on goal for the Mustangs' first shutout of the season.
Mountain Crest head coach was very pleased with the performance of his backline, which is anchored by Zane Allen. The Bees only put two shots on frame the entire match.
"We played the last 20 minutes a man down and I'm proud of these guys for playing hard to the end," Beus said.
BASEBALL
Preston swept a doubleheader with Burley on the road for its first two wins of the season, Green Canyon hammered Bonneville and Sky View lost a competitive game at 6A Northridge.
The Indians (2-2) plated three runs in the fifth inning and four more in the seventh to rally past the Bobcats 7-3 in their opener. Preston exploded for 21 hits in its 24-12 victory in the nightcap.
Preston only had four base knocks in Game 1, but some of those were certainly timely. Chayse Oxborrow doubled, walked twice and drove in three runs for the Indians, who got a triple from Karson Chugg and two runs apiece from Tate Greene and Ashton Madsen.
Oxborrow pitched five complete innings for Preston and limited Burley to one hit and two runs ‑‑‑ one earned ‑‑‑ and struck out eight. Madsen gave up one hit and one unearned run in his two innings on the mound.
Preston and Burley were knotted up at 11-11 after five innings in Game 2, but the visitors took the lead for good with one run in the top of the sixth, and then proceeded to pour in 11 insurance runs one inning later.
Chugg sparkled at the plate as he doubled, tripled, singled twice, drove in four runs and scored three more. Davon Inglet contributed with three hits and four runs for Preston, which got two doubles and four runs from Greene, three hits and a pair of runs and RBIs from Justin Inglet, a pair of runs, hits and RBIs from Braden Hess, three RBIs and two hits from Zeth Groll and two RBIs from Emery Thorson.
Justin Inglet tripled and Oxborrow came through with a two-run bomb.
"It was really good," PHS head coach Kenny Inglet said when asked about bouncing back from a pair of lopsided loses against Highland last week. "You know, I challenged them pretty hard after the Highland games. We did not hit the ball really at all against Highland, so we worked a lot this week. We ran late practices and we really, really pushed (the kids) to try and clean some stuff up and communicate better. ... We're just trying to get better and better every week, but I was super, super happy to see them start (executing) some of the things we've worked so hard on."
Green Canyon (4-1) exploded for at least four runs in three of the first four innings against Bonneville and never looked back en route to a 18-5 victory in five frames. The Wolves amassed 10 hits and took advantage of nine Laker errors.
Nick Bouck smacked a bases-clearing triple and finished with four RBIs for Green Canyon, which also got four RBIs from Miles Matthews, who also singled twice and walked twice. Caleb Petersen chipped in with a pair of hits, RBIs, runs and walks for the Wolves, who got three runs apiece from Alex Atkinson and Reece Hansen, two RBIs from Ryker Ericson and two runs from Abe Olson.
Atkinson and Hansen both doubled.
Bouck also got the job done on the mound as he fanned six over three complete and only gave up one hit.
"We had a good all-around game," GC head coach Ryan Eborn said. "Our pitchers threw strikes and our defense made plays behind them. Our offense put a lot of balls hard in play and really forced the Lakers to made tough plays in the infield. Our guys are really focused on having quality at-bats and living with the results, good or bad."
Sky View (1-5) outhit Northridge 9-8, but the Knights were a little more opportunistic at the plate and prevailed 6-3. Taydem Neal singled twice and doubled for the Bobcats, who also got doubles from Derek Anthony and Stetsen Karren.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Mountain Crest traveled to Box Elder County and left with a 15-11 win over Box Elder. It was the first win of the season for the Mustangs, who got five goals and three assists from Taryn Durham and six goals from Kamrie Wilkinson. Madi Henrie chipped in with three goals for Mountain Crest (1-2), while Sophie Longson also scored.
Heather Holyoak and Aisha Porter were each credited with an assist. Durham won 15 groundballs.
"I'm really proud of the girls," MC head coach Jaycie Rindlisbacher said. "They worked hard and worked as a team. Last week's games were rough, but they rallied together and came out with a win tonight."