It was a longer than normal wait for their season opener, but it didn't prevent the Riverhawks from putting together a well-rounded performance.
Ridgeline received valuable contributions from several athletes on its way to a 9-1 victory over Cottonwood in a non-region baseball game Tuesday afternoon in Murray.
Four different Ridgeline pitchers teamed up to limit 5A Cottonwood (0-1) to one unearned run on six hits, plus seven different Riverhawks contributed with a hit and six different players scored a run and walked at least once. Hayden Hansen, Trey Purser and Bode Hansen pitched two innings apiece for the visitors.
"Well-rounded is very well put," Ridgeline head coach Justin Jensen said. "Four pitchers pitched it very well for the first time out. I liked our swings and approach at the plate also, plus defensively I thought we played really well for not being outside before today."
Ridgeline slammed the door by putting a five-spot on the scoreboard in the top of the seventh. The Riverhawks plated those five runs on four hits and four walks.
Bode Hansen drove in three runs for the Riverhawks, who got three runs, one hit, one RBI and three walks from Cam Blotter, one run, two base knocks, one RBI and two walks from Hayden Hansen, one run, two hits and one RBI from Ian Dahle and one run, a pair of hits and one RBI from Cooper Clark.
BOYS SOCCER
Four Cache Valley teams were in action Tuesday and two of them emerged victorious in Ridgeline and Logan. Meanwhile, Mountain Crest lost by a 3-0 scoreline at home to defending 3A state champion Layton Christian Academy, while Green Canyon was edged on the road by Ogden, 2-1.
Ridgeline (2-2) raced out to a 2-0 lead 10 minutes into its match against on a rainy evening against visiting Bonneville and never really looked back. The 5A Lakers (0-2) did pare their deficit in half in the 24th minute, but the Riverhawks scored twice in a 13-minute stretch of the second half to pull away for good.
Diego Vazquez recorded a brace for the Riverhawks, who got one goal and one assist from Ryan Johnson and Garrett Jenkins, a goal from Gabe Watson and an assist from Bowen Hauter. Johnson also helped facilitate on Vazquez's second goal.
"The team looked great tonight," Ridgeline head coach Richard Alexander said. "They worked hard and got the result. We did make some errors that led to us conceding a pair of goals. We are now able to look back on our mistakes, learn and improve. That's what's important for us moving forward."
Logan (2-0) traveled to Woods Cross and left with a 1-0 win over the 5A Wildcats (0-1). Luke Mitchell scored midway through the second half for the Grizzlies, assisted by Adrian Espinoza.
"It wasn't a pretty game, but I'm proud of the boys for gritting it out today," LHS head coach Natalie Norris said. "Woods Cross is a talented team and exposed some of our weaknesses, but I'll take an ugly win any day. And tomorrow we start again, working to get better."
Saul Sanchez went the distance in goal for the Grizzlies, who earned their first clean sheet of the season. Norris praised the play of defender Eh Blut Doh Soe, who "had an incredible game," she asserted, and also singled out veteran forward Sidon Abai.
It was a challenging home opener for Mountain Crest, which trailed 2-0 at the half against the Eagles (3-0). The Mustangs (1-3) had a goal wiped away on an offside call.
"They are good," MC head coach Justin Beus said of the Eagles, who went 17-3 a year ago.
Ogden (3-0) scored on a header early in the first half, but Green Canyon (2-2) equalized four minutes later on a one-touch finish by Daniel Hernandez, assisted by Brayden Jensen, who beat a couple of Tigers off the dribble. Ogden, a strong 3A program that went 12-4 last season, netted the game-winner pretty late in the opening half.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Three local teams kicked off their seasons Tuesday, highlighted by Sky View's big 9-8 triumph over visiting Woods Cross (0-1). It was tight throughout as the Bobcats took a 4-3 lead into the half.
Sophomore Abby Hunt sparkled for Sky View as she scored six goals and assisted on another. Vivian LaMont, standout defender Dika Dekar and Cady Johnson also came through with goals for the Bobcats, plus Johnson dished out a pair of assists and Clara Bailio was also credited with an assist.
Wood Cross, a good 5A program, went 13-4 a year ago and didn't lose a game in Region 5 play.
"The game went back and forth in the second half," SV head coach Brandon LaMont said. "Dika scored the final goal with less than 50 seconds remaining. Some tactical elements were lacking, but it was fun to see the team pull together. It helps that we have a few of last year's team returning."
Meanwhile, Green Canyon and Ridgeline lost on the road to larger schools — the Wolves by a 10-6 scoreline to 5A Bonneville, and the Riverhawks, 22-4, to a good 6A program in West Jordan (2-0). The Jaguars went 13-5 in 2022.
Veteran Lauren Harris found the back of the net three times, plus dished out an assist, for the Wolves, who got one goal each from Zoey Buttars, Sophie Burris and Olea Larsen. Jadie Hoopes was also credited with an assist for Green Canyon, which played Bonneville (1-0) even in the first half but was outscored 6-2 in the second.
