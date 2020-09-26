There’s no question Preston stood toe-to-toe with 4A power Blackfoot during their non-district football game on Friday night.
Unfortunately for the Indians, they were unable to overcome a bevy of mistakes. Defending 4A runner-up Blackfoot intercepted four passes and used three explosive plays on offense to pull away from visiting Preston, 35-14.
“I feel like if we shore up a few things, there’s no one in the 4A division that we need to really look up at,” PHS head coach Eric Thorson said. “You know, we want to respect them all, but I think we can go in expecting to compete with anyone in 4A.”
Preston (2-2) got off to a strong start as it took a 7-0 lead on a trick pass. Cole Harris hauled in a 70-yard halfback pass from Emery Thorson early in the first quarter.
The Indians had a golden opportunity to add to their advantage as they marched inside the Blackfoot 10-yard line, but were ultimately unable to convert on a 29-yard field goal.
On the first play following the missed field goal, the Broncos (4-1) turned a screen pass into a 82-yard sprint to the end zone by Teegan Thompson. It was the first of three straight touchdowns for the hosts.
“I felt like we came out early pretty good and I think the kids were kind of surprised,” coach Thorson said. “I think the kids came in, just where they’re young, I think they were a little apprehensive of what they could do. ... But (this game) did give us insight of where we could be if we clean up a few things. I don’t think it’s one glaring problem, I think it’s just a detail here and there across the board. Every player needs to shore up one little thing and that game could have changed quite a bit.”
Preston pared its deficit to 21-14 in the second quarter on a 59-yard bomb from Brecker Knapp to Thorson, who soared to make the reception. However, Those were Preston’s final points of the contest.
The Indians marched into Blackfoot territory on a few occasions, but tossed a pair of INTs while in scoring range and were unable to convert on a fake punt attempt.
With the exception of a few plays, Preston was rock solid defensively. Three of the Broncos’ five touchdowns went for 82, 40 and 63 yards. Blackfoot scored in final TD late in the fourth quarter.
“Our defense has been really solid since the Star Valley game, and the kids are trusting each other, they’re trusting the system,” coach Thorson said. “... There were just a few breakdowns that resulted (in touchdowns). If you don’t fill your assignment, Teegan Thompson is going to make you pay, and that’s what happened.”
Charles Iverson paced Preston with 12 tackles and he also recovered a fumble. Harris finished with 10 tackles and one sack for the Indians, who got eight tackles from Rhett Larson and nine from Tait Rawlings, who also forced a fumble.
Knapp and Emery Thorson teamed up to pass for 240 yards for Preston, which got a combined 77 yards rushing from Rawlings and Knapp. Harris finished with a team-high 96 receiving yards.