Editor’s note: This is the third of a three-part series profiling the seven individuals that will be inducted into the Utah State Athletics Hall of Fame on April 15.
Seven women will make up the 20th class to be inducted into the Utah State Athletics Hall of Fame next Saturday in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of Title IX.
The induction ceremony will take place at the Russell/Wanlass Performance Hall on the campus of USU at 7 p.m. Today a look at Tana Call Davis (1987-90), one of the most accomplished gymnasts in school history, and Jerrie McGahan (1977-80), the first 1,000-point scorer in women’s basketball at USU.
TANA CALL DAVISHaving the chance to compete in a sport she loved at the college level and get her education paid for through a scholarship was a dream come true.
This former Aggie gymnast still marvels at how great the experience was more than three decades ago. However, she almost didn’t become an Aggie. BYU had recruited her and original plans were to go to Provo.
“BYU kept telling me they had a scholarship for me, so I really didn’t look any place else,” Davis said. “Two weeks before the signing date, the (BYU) coach said they didn’t have a scholarship and wanted me to come in as a walk on. I was like, ‘good-bye, I’m not doing that.’”
An uncle who lived in Logan knew the USU coach and told Davis to send him her highlight tapes. Coach (Ray) Corn saw the tapes and called Davis.
“He must have liked something he saw,” Davis said with a laugh. “... I have tons of memories at Utah State, and they are all awesome. I loved the university, everybody was so welcoming. It was like they rolled the red carpet out just for me. I was the only recruit that year, so I think that is part of the reason all the focus was on me, this freshman from Minnesota.
“I thought I had won the lottery because, free school, free books, free food as much as I wanted to eat and free housing ... and I get a four-year degree. And, I got to do the sport I loved more than anything in the whole world. It really felt like I had won the lottery. It was awesome. ... I just loved going to Utah State. It was a highlight of my life. I married a local boy and have an awesome family.”
Davis is also excited about the Hall of Fame.
“It was exhilarating, it was exciting, it was overwhelming,” said Davis when explaining her feelings after being informed that USU had chosen her for the Hall of Fame. “I was like, really? Sure. Cloud nine for forever.”
Davis will join her coach, the late Ray Corn, and a teammate Barb Zahl, who was a close friend growing up in Minnesota and followed her to Logan, in the Hall of Fame.
“Barb was amazing and super fun,” Davis said. “Ray (Corn) had a great Minnesota connection, and there were girls from there before us.”
The New Prague, Minnesota, native came west for school and gymnastics and has basically stayed. Davis and her husband, Craig, ran a gymnastics gym in Logan for 10 years after she graduated, calling the support from the Cache Valley community “amazing.” She currently lives in Heber City and has become a school teacher the last few years.
“It’s new and fun,” Davis said of teaching.
Davis held 16 school records at the conclusion of her illustrious career. Davis was an at-large competitor in the all-around at the 1989 and 1990 NCAA Championships, placing 26th and 31st, respectively.
“The goal was always to go with the team,” Davis said. “The team went the year after I graduated, which I was so happy for them, but dang, I wanted to go with the team. It was fun going to the NCAA Championships. My junior year I went by myself and when I was a senior Barb (Zahl) qualified, so the two of us went that year.
“You do your best to try and help your team go. Then they take the top 12 at-large individuals and that’s where I ended up both of those years. It was amazing.”
She helped lead the Aggies to regional appearances from 1987-90. During her senior season, Davis led USU to a then-school-record score of 192.60 in a home meet against New Mexico.
At the conclusion of her career, Davis held the single-meet records for best all-around, bars, beam and floor scores, and set school records for the top season average in the all-around, beam, floor and National Qualifying Score. She also set the school record for top-career average in the all-around, vault, bars and beam. Davis was also a team captain her senior season, as voted on by her teammates.
The 54-year-old mother of five with three grandchildren has grown to understand and be thankful for Title IX more since being an athlete.
“Ladies like Marilyn Weiss (who is also part of the 2023 Hall of Fame class) really fought hard for getting every little thing,” Davis said. “My experience wasn’t like that at all. I didn’t have to even worry about that. I think those pioneer women who came through and trailblazed for us, thank you. That was hard work for them. ... We reaped the rewards of her (Weiss) passion, especially at our university.”
Joining her Saturday for the induction will be her parents from Minnesota, “who never fly or leave home,” her siblings, her husband and their children.
JERRIE MCGAHAN
This Aggie great didn’t even really know the game of basketball, but proved what a good athlete she was by becoming a star.
Having played and excelled at volleyball, this Houston, Texas, native was playing professionally when she met Weiss, who was looking for a volleyball coach for USU. McGahan had played some college volleyball out of high school, then spent seven years competing on the USA National Volleyball team and was playing professional volleyball when Weiss happened to be in a city where McGahan was playing.
“I very much wanted to go back to college and finish my degree,” McGahan said. “I also really wanted to compete, but the NCAA wouldn’t allow me to play volleyball since they considered me a pro. Someone suggested I try out for basketball and speak to Marilyn Weiss. I did and Marilyn said I could try out.
“At the gym Marilyn handed me a basketball and gave me a few basketball maneuvers to complete. I was not good at those and one (drill) I wasn’t even sure what it was. I had never played basketball before and I was 27 years old, yet I was pretty fast and I had a good jump. Marilyn saw enough in me to offer me a scholarship.”
She went from never having played basketball to setting some records that are still in place today. McGahan is the program’s all-time leading rebounder with 840 in her career. She is the school-record holder with 553 made field goals over 94 games. McGahan also set the school record for career points with 1,317, a mark that stood for 33 years and is now third-best in school history.
“One of the games I remember the most is my first one,” McGahan said. “I was pumped up with so much adrenaline from worrying I would play badly and not only embarrass myself but let my team down that I don’t think my feet were ever on the ground.”
And how did she do in that debut game?
“I played okay,” McGahan said. “Even though I still didn’t know all the rules, it was a great experience. ... I have many wonderful memories from my time at Utah State, but my favorites are being with my teammates, coaches and competing. And earning a bachelor’s degree of course.”
Not one to let age stop her from going back to school, McGahan went back at the age for 46 to get her masters, calling it one of her proudest moments. She became a child and family therapist and has worked with many children and families in difficult situations. She currently lives in Florida, but is planning to move back closer to the mountains soon, probably Colorado where she lived for 23 years.
For her Aggie career, McGahan averaged 14.8 points and 9.4 rebounds per game, which is the fifth- and second-best averages in school history. She also ranks fourth all-time in school history in field goal attempts (1,182), eighth all-time in field goal percentage (46.8) and ninth all-time in free throws made (211). Not bad for someone who didn’t know the game.
During her senior season, McGahan averaged 18.1 points and 9.5 rebounds per game, which rank as the sixth- and 10th-best single-season marks in school history. For her career, she scored 30 or more points three times, including a career-high 31 points twice, which is tied for the 27th-most in a single game in school history. She also had seven-career games where she grabbed at least 15 rebounds, including a career-high 21 against UTEP in 1978, a number that still ranks as the fifth-most in school history. She is one of just 13 players in program history to score 30 or more points in a game and one of 17 players to record at least 15 rebounds in a game.
McGahan also competed on the USU track & field team.
How did she take the news when told about the Hall of Fame in a telephone call from USU Interim Athletics Director Jerry Bovee?
“It was out of the blue and such a surprise I think I sat with my mouth open not sure what to say for about 30 seconds,” McGahan said. “After a while I heard, ‘are you still there?’ It was an awesome moment. I feel very honored to have been selected.”
When McGahan first went to college to play volleyball, there were no scholarships and opportunities for women playing sports was limited. She saw first hand how Title IX has helped women.
“With the implementation of Title IX, it gave women athletes the opportunity to play at a higher level in high school and collegiate sports,” McGahan said. “... I was fortunate enough to receive a scholarship at Utah State. Title IX was the beginning and women athletes now not only have better programs in high school and college, there are professional opportunities as well.”
McGahan wishes she could come back for the ceremony Saturday, but can not make it. One of her USU coaches, Cindy Perkins Stuart, will be there, as well as Weiss to help represent her.
