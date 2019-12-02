Utah State’s women’s basketball team put the clamps on Dixie State in the second half en route to a 61-49 victory Monday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.
The two teams were knotted up at 36-36 at halftime before the Aggies outscored the Division II Trailblazers 25-13 in the final two quarters. Dixie State (5-3) only knocked down 21 percent (4 of 19) of its field goal attempts in the second half.
One of the biggest reasons the Aggies (3-4) snapped a two-game losing streak is they outrebounded the Trailblazers 46-30, including a 15-3 edge in offensive rebounds. As a result, USU enjoyed a 16-2 advantage in second-chance points.
Steph Gorman paced the Aggies with 15 points, with 14 of them coming in the opening half. Gorman buried four 3-pointers and also chipped in with a game-high three steals.
Former Sky View star Lindsey Jensen-Baker recorded her first double-double as an Aggie as she finished with 11 points and 11 boards. Hailey Bassett gave the Trailblazers fits on both ends of the court as she contributed with 15 points, nine rebounds and five blocks. The senior was the only player to block a shot in the non-conference contest.
Both teams struggled from the field as USU went 24 of 66 (36.4 percent), while DSU went 18 of 52 (34.6).
Former Box Elder standout Keslee Stevenson netted a game-best 18 points for Dixie State. Stevenson drained 6 of 11 field goal attempts, including 4 of 6 from beyond the arc.
HIGH SCHOOL HOOPS
Logan got off to a great start at home against one of the Beehive State’s premier high school teams, but it went downhill from there.
Copper Hills, the defending 6A runner-ups, outscored Logan 65-25 over the final three quarters to roll to a 74-38 victory. Logan (1-1) took a 13-9 lead into the second quarter.
The visiting Grizzlies (2-0) finished with a whopping 65-34 edge in field goal attempts, mostly because Logan committed 25 turnovers. Copper Hills, which beat Ridgeline by nine points at home last week, turned those takeaways into 25 points.
Amber Kartchner led the Cache Valley Grizzlies in points (16) and rebounds (six), while teammate Taylor Rose added eight points and five boards.
Copper Hills went 23-3 during the 2018-19 campaign.