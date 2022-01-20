A change long advocated by many high school basketball coaches, players and fans throughout the Beehive State will take place next season.
The Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) will institute a 35-second shot clock for all varsity boys and girls basketball games, starting in the 2022-23 academic year. The UHSAA's Broad of Trustees voted to add this measure during a meeting Thursday.
A press release issued by the UHSAA stated that "host schools and regions will have the ability to decide on whether the shot clock will be used in (non-varsity) games." The UHSAA's decision took place three days after Montana's high school activities association also approved the same measure.
The Herald Journal reached out to all the high school girls and boys head coaches in Cache County about Thursday's announcement. The general consensus was this will be a positive tweak for the game, but it will take some time to get accustomed to.
Here are the responses from the local coaches. This story will updated as more come in.
"I like the idea of having a shot clock in high school," RHS girls coach Ainsli Jenks said. "I think it adds a new dimension to the game. It will definitely have an affect on coaching strategies and will pose some new challenges. It will also increase the scoring disparity when opponents aren't evenly matched. Overall, I think it will be great. I enjoy a fast-paced style of play and I think that's what we'll see more of with a shot clock."
"I think it brings a lot of positive changes to the game, especially because it prevents teams from playing stall ball all game and changes some strategy at the end of the games," GC girls coach Alexis Bird Clegg said. "I am a little concerned which levels will use it, especially because a lot of girls in the younger levels are still learning the game and a shot clock potentially could affect that. Overall, it's something new to the high school level and there are always adjustments with new things. Luckily, we have some time to adapt to it."
"A shot clock takes the game to the next level," LHS girls coach Tori Craner said. "I think it helps the game move along and prevents strategies like stalling. It is going to take some getting used to and I worry about this for our lower-leveled schools, but in the long run it prepares them for a higher-quality game. I hope we can start preparing this summer as it's a big adjustment."
"Most teams today play so fast it won't have as much impact as people think until the end of quarters," LHS boys coach Mitchell Argyle said.