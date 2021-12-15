It was the breakthrough performance head coach Chandler Smith was hoping for from his Mustangs.
Mountain Crest outscored Ogden 32-20 during the middle two quarters en route to a 59-48 victory over the visitors in a non-region boys basketball game on Wednesday night at the ICON Activity Complex. Indeed, it was a gratifying night for the Mustangs, who had come close to earning its first victory of the season a couple of times prior to Wednesday.
“The kids played really hard, but more importantly they played with a ton of passion and that’s what I’m most proud of,” Smith said. “We definitely have taken some big strides. There are plenty of areas we need to touch up and learn from, but overall I’m really excited and happy for these boys to see their hard work pay off.”
Simply put, it was a memorable night for the Mustangs, who also prevailed in the freshmen, sophomore and JV games. It’s the first time all four Mountain Crest teams have been triumphant on the same night in nearly four years, Smith said.
Karson Falslev had a big night for Mountain Crest (1-5) as he knocked down five 3-pointers on his way to a game-best 21 points. Falslev netted eight of those points in the second quarter.
Preston Lofthouse chipped in with 15 points for the Mustangs, who got nine points from Trevis Leiser and seven from Oliver Nethercott. Mountain Crest limited Ogden (4-3) to 10 or 11 points in each of the first three quarters.
Meanwhile, it was also a successful evening for the other two Cache Valley high school teams in action. Dallas Day buried a 3-ball with less than 10 seconds remaining in the contest to propel the Green Canyon boys to a hard-fought 59-58 road win over 6A Roy (1-4), while the West Side girls coasted to a 53-23 triumph over visiting Malad (0-10, 0-1) in the district opener for both programs.
The Wolves (5-3) raced out to a 36-24 halftime lead over the Royals, but the hosts didn’t fold. Instead, Roy battled back and actually took the lead with less than one minute remaining in the fourth quarter to set the stage for Day’s huge shot.
Day finished with a team-high 16 points for Green Canyon, which got 13 points from Jared Anderson, 12 from Brady Smith and seven from Tanner Tye. Anderson and Day teamed up to drain seven treys.
Conversely, West Side needed no late-game heroics to dispatch of a struggling Malad team. The Pirates (7-2, 1-0), winners of four straight, outscored the Dragons by a whopping 37-13 margin over the middle two quarters.
Natalie Lemmon scored eight of her game-best 13 points in the third quarter for the Pirates, who got 12 points from Sienna Fuller, nine from Jocie Phillips and eight from Letti Phillips.
West Side held Malad to nine points or fewer in every quarter and the visitors only netted seven points during the opening half.
“We wanted to start our district play with a win,” WS head coach Bridget Checketts said. “That’s exciting, but now we have to keep the momentum going. Our district is tough and we want to be ready for everyone. Proud of the girls effort tonight. It was very much a team effort.”