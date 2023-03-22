Support Local Journalism

It was the kind of test the undefeated Mustangs will surely benefit from heading into Region 11 action.

Lilly Lopez scored with 1:38 remaining in the second half and Mountain Crest held on for a 11-10 victory over Judge Memorial in a non-region girls lacrosse game early Wednesday evening in Salt Lake City. The Mustangs will take a 4-0 record into region play, which starts next week.


Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

