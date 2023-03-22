It was the kind of test the undefeated Mustangs will surely benefit from heading into Region 11 action.
Lilly Lopez scored with 1:38 remaining in the second half and Mountain Crest held on for a 11-10 victory over Judge Memorial in a non-region girls lacrosse game early Wednesday evening in Salt Lake City. The Mustangs will take a 4-0 record into region play, which starts next week.
Meanwhile, it was a historic day for Logan, which earned a hard-fought 13-12 win over 6A Layton on the road. It was the Grizzlies’ first victory in program history.
Kaylee Stacy recorded a hat trick for the Grizzlies and her third goal was the game-winner. Lucy Colton also shined for Logan (1-1) as she contributed with five goals. Marisol Contreras converted on a pair of shots for the Grizzlies, while Madison Stavely, standout defender Channing Karaghouli and Lexi Wheelwright netted one each.
"We are really excited about our first win," LHS head coach Josie Fielding said. "The girls have put in a lot of work and have come a long way since this program started in 2021. I am proud of the intensity that they played with in this game and the support that they gave each other. This win is a well-deserved recognition of the hard work they have put into the sport."
Meanwhile, Kamrie Wilkinson led the charge offensively for the Mustangs with five goals and one assist. Aisha Porter and Lopez chipped in with three goals apiece, plus Porter was also credited with an assist. Additionally, Porter won nine of her 14 draws for the visitors.
Emmalee Poppleton finished with seven saves in goal for Mountain Crest.
“I’m so incredibly proud of my team,” MC head coach Jaycie Rindlisbacher said. “The rain was no help and Judge was a tough team. The girls played their hearts out and the attack was able to slow things down and take good shots. It was a fun game to be a part of.”
The Green Canyon, Mountain Crest and Logan boys lacrosse teams were also in action Wednesday night, but details from those games were not available before the Herald Journal went to press.
BASEBALL
Once again the weather played havoc with baseball and softball. Of the six games scheduled involving schools from the valley, only one took place.
For the second day in a row, the Green Canyon baseball team traveled south to play at Salt Lake Community College. The Wolves were much more competitive Wednesday, falling to 5A Payson, 10-6.
Giving up bases on balls and errors were the undoing of Green Canyon (2-4). Three Wolves pitchers combined to walk 11 Lions (4-2) in the game, and Green Canyon committed seven errors.
Payson started the scoring the top of the first by drawing two walks, then scored on an error. The Lions took a 2-0 lead into the bottom of the opening frame after a bases-loaded walk.
With two outs in the bottom of the first, Suey Jensen singled to center field, moved to second on a passed ball and scored on an error by the Lions to cut the deficit in half.
Payson plated three runs in the second and added a run in the fifth to build a 6-1 lead. Green Canyon responded, scoring twice in the bottom of the fifth.
Micah Eborn led off with a single and would eventually score on a Cooper Findley ground out. Jensen then cut the Lions lead to 6-3 with an RBI single.
Payson brought four runs home in the sixth to get some extra breathing room.
Green Canyon then got RBI singles from Jensen and Bobb in the seventh. The Wolves finished with six hits. Jensen led the way with three base knocks. Stuart drew two walks and scored twice
Three pitchers were used by Green Canyon. Stuart threw for 3.1 innings and had five strikeouts.
——
HJ sports editor Shawn Harrison contributed to this report
