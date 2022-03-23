It was a good day for a trio of local high school baseball teams as Logan, Preston and Green Canyon all won in comfortable fashion.
Meanwhile, the Ridgeline softball and Green Canyon girls lacrosse teams also prevailed in non-region action Wednesday.
The Logan baseball team jumped out to a 4-0 first-inning lead over visiting Providence Hall and never looked back on its way to a 9-4 victory. Keaton Pond came through with a bases-clearing double for the Grizzlies, who also got two-baggers from Kai Laing and Spencer Wilson.
Alex Davies went 3 for 4 at the plate and scored two runs for Logan (1-5), which got two hits from David Audd and two RBIs from Wilson. Boede Rudd pitched the first five innings for the Grizzlies and didn’t allow any earned runs.
“It was great to get our first win of the season,” LHS head coach Michael Davies said. “Boede Rudd pitched strong and our bats came alive. I believe in these young men and I’m excited to see how the season goes.”
In other baseball action, Preston blew out Bear Lake 13-2 at home in five innings, and Green Canyon dispatched of visiting Emery, 8-3.
Ashton Madsen, Chayse Oxborrow and Damon Winn all contributed with two hits for Preston, which got doubles from Oxborrow, Winn and Austin Gleed. Seth Burbank, Trevor Gregory and Winn all chipped in with two runs each.
Davon Inglet struck out 10 in four innings on the mound for Preston (2-2-1).
“Always good to get a win going into Spring Break,” PHS head coach Kenny Inglet. “I was happy with our pitchers today. They performed very well on the mound. Offensively, we are hitting well for still being early in the season. Obviously still a lot of room for improvement and a few errors to clean up, but I’m optimistic and have faith that we will peak when it really matters.”
Ryker Ericson went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and a walk for the Wolves, who got a pair of runs, RBIs and walks from Traceson Jensen. Ericson, Jensen and Will Wheatley all doubled for Green Canyon (6-3). Coleman Bobb held Emery scoreless in his three innings on the bump.
Ridgeline’s softball team has now defeated two of the top teams in 5A in defending champion Spanish Fork and Bountiful. The Riverhawks (6-1) held off Bountiful by a 5-4 scoreline at home. Bountiful scored twice in the top of the seventh to make things really interesting.
Katelyn Leishman went 3 for 3 with three runs for Ridgeline, which got a pair of base knocks and RBIs from Abbie Banning, and two hits from Adi Hansen and Kenzee Hale. Hale and Banning tripled, while Leishman doubled.
Shelby Blankenship went the distance in the circle for the Riverhawks, scattered seven hits and limited Bountiful to a pair of earned runs.
“Another team win,” RHS head coach Mike Anderson said. “Bountiful is one of the top teams in the state and we showed enough determination. Shelby pitched a really aggressive game and attacked their hitters. We had a couple of lucky hits at the right time to break it open.”
Meanwhile, Green Canyon’s girls lacrosse team secured its third hard-fought victory is as many games — this time on the road against Viewmont, 13-12. Lauren Harris went off for nine goals, plus assisted on two others for the Wolves, who got three goals from Janessa Grover, one from Zoey Buttars and an assist from Olea Larsen.
“From the first draw, the team played with confidence and patience,” GC head coach Erika Loftin said. “As the game become more challenging, we initially struggled to maintain our drive. We rallied at halftime to bring more intensity. I am very proud of how hard the girls fought and they left everything out there on the field.”
BOYS LACROSSE
Unfeated Fremont (4-0) rallied past host Sky View, 16-13, while Box Elder traveled to Logan (0-6) and left with a 16-0 victory.
The Silverwolves outscored the Bobcats (1-1) 6-1 in the fourth quarter to steal the win. Sean Tempest paced a balanced Sky View attack with four goals and four assists. Easton Ballard chipped in with three goals and one assist for the Bobcats, who got two goals and one assist from Josh Hall and Gage Leishman Leishman, one goal and two assists from Garret Zollinger, one goal and one assist from Conner Bodily, and one assist from Carter Bishop.