The Mustangs certainly made themselves feel right at home in their most recent road game.
Lilly Lopez went off for eight goals as Mountain Crest rolled to a 21-4 victory over 5A Northridge in a non-region girls lacrosse game on Wednesday in Layton. Lopez also assisted on another goal.
Kamrie Wilkinson chipped in with four goals and one assist for the Mustangs, who got three goals and two assists from Madi Henrie, four goals and a pair of assists from Aisha Porter and one goal and a trio of assists from Sophie Keller. Lauren Smith also scored for the Mustangs, while Emily Solano was credited with an assist.
The Mustangs, who finished with 10 assists, buried 21 of their 32 shots on frame. Additionally, Mountain Crest (2-0) dominated in the draw circle against Northridge (0-2) as it won 17 of the 25 draws.
“The girls had a great game today,” MC head coach Jayci Rindlisbacher said. “They really focused on team work and helping each other get into a position to score. Lilly had an amazing game today. She was in the right place at the right time and didn’t force anything. The midfield was able to control the draw really well today to keep the ball in our possession. I’m proud of this team and how they’ve come together this year.”
BOYS SOCCER
It was a memorable home opener for Sky View, which scored once in each half en route to a 2-0 triumph over 6A West Jordan. The Bobcats (3-1) have netted multiple goals in all four of their matches this season.
Chris Boto found the back of the net with three minutes remaining in the opening half, assisted by Parker Christensen. Kyle Robinson added an insurance goal early in the second half for the hosts, assisted by Ben Taylor.
Quaid Horman went the distance in goal for the Bobcats, who secured their second clean sheet of the season against a West Jordan side (1-1) that netted two goals in a season-opening win over Granger.
“Good team win,” SV head coach Tyler Falslev said. “We defended well as a group. Good to come away with a clean sheet.”
BOYS LACROSSE
Due to the Herald Journal’s early print deadline, coverage of Ridgeline road game against 6A Skyridge will be available online only at hjnews.com.
