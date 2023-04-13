One local high school boys lacrosse team took control from the opening whistle, while another put the clamps on their opponents in the middle two quarters.
Both teams returned from spring break with convincing Wednesday wins.
Sky View raced out to a 10-0 lead and never looked back on its way to a 18-4 victory over visiting Mountain Crest, while Green Canyon outscored Bear River 5-0 in the second and third quarters and returned from Garland with a 11-4 win. A banged-up Logan (0-7, 0-3) team forfeited to Ridgeline (4-5, 2-0) in the other region contest.
The Bobcats (8-1, 2-0) didn't display any rust in the early going, despite playing their first game in two full weeks. Gage Leishman sparkled for the hosts as he buried six shots and also assisted on another goal, while teammates Joshua Moe and Sean Tempest chipped in with four goals each. Moe dished out a pair of assists, and Tempest one.
Easton Ballard scored twice for Sky View, which also got goals from Tanner Low and Hudson Johnson, who assisted on another. Payden Hellstern dished out three assists for the Bobcats, who extended their winning streak to five. Sky View has netted at least 16 goals in its last four outings.
Parley Thacker and Low each scooped up eight ground balls, plus Thacker won 9 of his 13 face-offs against the Mustangs (3-4, 1-2).
"We were very excited to get back to playing games after the long break," said SV head coach Bryant Cannell, whose team forced 24 turnovers. "We came out focused on capitalizing on every unsettled situation. That mindset really helped us jump out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter. Everyone played really hard and we are happy with the outcome."
Meanwhile, Green Canyon (4-7, 2-1) pulled away from Bear River (4-3, 1-2) with some stingy defense and a balanced offensive attack. Eight different Wolves found the back of the net, led by Conner Dockery's three goals. Dockery was also credited with an assist, while teammate Tucker Sampson led the way with a pair of assists.
Spencer Gerber contributed with two goals for the Wolves, while Hayden Reeder, Emerson Needham, Baxter Martin, Tommy Russon, Connor Wilcock and Drake Call found the back of the net once apiece. Russon also assisted on another goal.
Green Canyon goalie Peyton Johnson came through with 10 saves, plus he also won a team-high six ground balls.
"It was a fun night," GC head coach Troy Oldham said. "Bear River is always a tough opponent, very physical. Both sides of the ball played incredibly well, starting with our defense and goalie, Peyton Johnson, saving some incredible shots, and Jackson Landon just owning the ground ball and the LSM (long-stick middie) position. Super proud of how our offense was able to spread not just scoring, but the assists across multiple players, and Conner Dockery once again bringing in a great game with his leadership at attack, as well at middie."
PREP BASEBALL
Preston opened up district play with a pair of come-from-behind Wednesday road triumphs over Century (2-5-1, 0-2). The Indians (4-2, 2-0) scored all seven of their runs in the fifth and sixth innings in their 7-5 victory in Game 1, and then overcame a 3-0 deficit in a 5-4 win in the nightcap.
It was a solid bounce-back performance from Preston, which got blown out by defending 3A state champion March Valley by a 12-0 Tuesday scoreline on the road. The Indians have yet to play at home this season.
Caide Oxborrow and Conner Tomson drove in two runs apiece in Wednesday's series opener for Preston, which trailed 4-0 after three frames. Oxborrow doubled, singled and scored a run. Zabian Mendoza scored twice for Preston, which got a pair of base knocks from Austin Gleed, who also pitched two innings of hitless and runless ball. Starting pitcher Eli Hammons struck out seven in five complete.
Gleed also got the job done as a relief pitcher in Game 2 as he senior limited the Diamondbacks to one hit and no runs in two and one-third innings on the bump.
Preston only had five hits in the nightcap, but was ultimately able to manufacture enough runs by walking eight times. Hammons and Jaxon Merrill both drew a pair of bases on balls, and Hammons scored the walk-off run in the bottom of the seventh on a infield single by Mendoza. The Indians were the home team in Game 2.
Mendoza finished with one run, two hits, one RBI and one walk in the contest.
Davon Inglet doubled and singled for Preston in its aforementioned loss to a very good March Valley (10-1) team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.