DAYTON — There was no letdown for West Side’s boys basketball team.
Not even close.
The Pirates needed fewer than four minutes to jump out to a 15-0 lead and coast to a 65-29 drubbing of Soda Springs in a 2A Fifth District Tournament contest on Tuesday night at the E.L. Bud Elwell Sports Complex. The Pirates, winners of 18 of their last 19 games, earned their third convincing victory over the Cardinals this season, in the process.
“That was the key to jump on them,” WS head coach Tyler Brown said. “They’ve been hurt a lot. The Bergholm kid’s been hurt half the season, they have another post player that’s hurt, so they’ve gone through the bug of getting hurt and all that. So, we knew we had to jump on them early to not give them very much confidence because I’ve seen them play and they can play pretty well if they get going.”
Four different West Side players scored during its aforementioned spurt to begin the game. The Pirates (19-3) used a swarming defense to create some early turnovers, and they proceeded to burn the Cardinals (4-19) in transition. Additionally, Bryler Shurtliff buried three 3-pointers in the first quarter to keep Soda Springs off balance.
The Pirates, who also looked sharp in their half-court offense, took a commanding 23-3 lead into the second quarter and led by 30 points (42-12) at the half.
“We just stuck to the gameplan,” WS point guard Ryan Beckstead said. “We were supposed to push the ball down the court and get layups, and that’s what we did.”
Things didn’t get much better for the Cardinals in the second half, although the Pirates called off the dogs midway through the third quarter. West Side led by as many as 39 points (56-17) in the third quarter.
The hosts were able to get several underclassmen valuable playing time in the fourth quarter.
“They’ll be playing more next year, so it’s big,” WS senior Connor Nielsen said. “We’ve got six seniors, so (those underclassmen will) play a lot more.”
It was another balanced offensive effort from the Pirates, who had 10 different players score at least one point. Shurtliff led the way with 13 points, followed by Nielsen (11), Isaac Frankman (nine) and Adam Headworth (nine). Headworth gave West Side a nice boost off the bench on both ends of the court.
“Most of the time there’s a different leading scorer every week and that’s always a strength of a basketball team, not having just one star,” Beckstead said.
Brittan Bergholm netted seven of the Cardinals’ 12 points in the opening half and finished with 11 points.
Up next for West Side is another showdown with rival Bear Lake. The Pirates will host the Bears (15-7) on Thursday at 7 p.m. West Side swept Bear Lake during the regular season, prevailing by 12 points at home and by one in come-from-behind fashion on the road.
Over the past two seasons, the Pirates have defeated the Bears three times on shots in the waning seconds of the contest. West Side is aiming for its second straight district tournament title.
“It’s everything,” Nielsen said of getting the opportunity to host Bear Lake in a pivotal district tourney game. “I mean, we’re big rivals and every game’s close it seems like, and it will be a big game. I’m really looking forward to it.”