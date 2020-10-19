With most valley teams on the Utah side taking the week off and Mountain Crest playing on Wednesday, the spotlight was on Franklin County last Friday night.
West Side continued its winning ways in convincing fashion, blanking district rival Aberdeen 42-0 at Lyle S. Henderson Field in Dayton. At Preston, the Indians let a halftime lead disappear in a district loss to Pocatello, 29-12.
The Pirates (7-0 overall, 3-0 district) scored on their first six possessions of the game to roll to a 42-0 lead by halftime against the Tigers (4-3, 1-1). It was the 17th straight win, dating back to last season, for West Side. It was also the fourth time this season the Pirates have shut out an opponent.
“The kids were really in tune,” Pirate head coach Tyson Moser said. “They had a great week of practice. Hopefully, they will learn from that. When we prepare right and come out firing on all cylinders, we can do a lot of good things.”
The 2A defending state champs certainly seem to be revving up their engines and preparing for another run at a title.
“It was amazing tonight,” Pirate offensive center Zeth Groll said. “Once we get going, we are hard to stop. ... I really think we can be good, but we need to keep our heads on and not look forward. We need to go a week at a time.”
The Pirates certainly were efficient in the running game on Friday night, as well as the few passes they attempted. West Side rushed for 293 yards on 28 carries — an average of 10.5 yards each time a Pirate carried the ball.
Six Pirates had carries in the game. Parker Henderson led the way with 125 yards on just four carries and scored a TD on a 75-yard jaunt. Cristian Plancarte gained 65 yards on five rushes and also found the end zone on a 49-yard scamper. Cage Brokens had the most carries with eight, gaining 47 yards and scoring twice from 4 and 16 yards out. Joshua Reeder rushed for 40 yards on three carries.
“That’s what we do, run the ball,” Moser said. “That is our style of football. I thought the offensive line did a good job and opened up some holes. They had a great night. The first half they were blocking extremely well and hard and going to the whistle.”
Quarterback Blaize Brown completed 3 of 6 passes for 24 yards and two TDs. His scoring passes went to Taze Stegelmeier and Bryler Shurtliff.
With the clock rolling most of the second half, possessions were few in the second. Plus, the Tigers ate up some clock with time-consuming drive that ended with no points.
On defense, the Pirates recovered three fumbles and held the Tigers to just 143 yards of total offense.
“Our defense does a great job, and our defensive coaches do a great job,” Moser said. “The kids believe in the scheme and execute it.”
Stegelmeier led the Pirates with 15 tackles, including a sack.
The Indians (6-1, 1-0) from the Gate City scored 26 points in the second half after Preston (2-5, 0-2) held a 6-3 lead at the break. The host Tribe scored in the second quarter after holding Pocatello to one field goal on two trips into the red zone in the opening quarter.
Preston converted a fourth-down play, and then quarterback Brecker Knapp was able to roll out, tuck the ball and score from two yards out.
After Pocatello took the lead and kept adding to it in the third, Preston did get into the end zone in the fourth. Knapp found Cole Harris for a 22-yard TD. Knapp finished with 197 yards passing on 15 of 33 attempts, the TD and had two interceptions. Hunter Wright caught four passes for 83 yards.
Harris led the Preston defense with nine tackles. Tait Rawlings and Rhett Larson each had eight tackles. Davon Inglet broke up three passes.
The Pirates and Indians wrap up the regular season with home games later this week. West Side hosts district rival Malad on Thursday, while Preston welcome a former district rival to town in Snake River on Friday.
In Utah, the 4A state playoffs begin this Friday. Four Region 11 teams have byes in top-seeded Sky View, No. 4 Ridgeline, No. 7 Green Canyon and No. 10 Bear River. No. 14 Logan hosts No. 17 Hurricane on Friday with kickoff set for 5 p.m. at Crimson Field. No. 17 Mountain Crest travels south to No. 16 Desert Hills on Friday with that game beginning at 4 p.m.
In the second round the following week, Sky View will host the winner of the Mountain Crest/Desert Hills game. Ridgeline gets the winner of the Cedar Valley/Tooele game in Millville, and Green Canyon will host Bear River. The Logan/Hurricane winner travels to No. 3 Snow Canyon.