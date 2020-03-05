It took Bryler Shurtliff a while to find his groove offensively, but once he did the Pirates excelled.
Shurtliff scored 19 of his 22 points in the second half, including eight during a 13-0 West Side run to begin the fourth quarter, propelling his team to a 55-45 victory over Melba in the quarterfinals of the 4A Boys State Basketball Championship on Thursday afternoon at Capital High School.
“Bryler hit two big threes right in a row and that got us going, and we started playing a little bit (better),” WS head coach Tyler Brown said. “... I thought we played fairly good defense in that fourth quarter, too, but we still gave up way too many offensive rebounds. I think we gave up a total of 14 and that’s way too many, so obviously we’re fortunate in that aspect where they didn’t really capitalize on their offensive rebounds. But give our kids credit. They made some baskets at big times and then they made their free throws down the stretch.”
The Pirates (22-4) led nearly the entire game, but back-to-back 3-pointers by Caleb Fong gave the Mustangs (15-9) a 31-29 advantage heading into the final quarter. West Side and its senior-laden lineup was undaunted, though.
Senior Connor Nielsen went 6 of 6 from the free throw line to keep Melba at bay in the fourth quarter. The Pirates knocked down 14 of 16 freebies in the fourth quarter after missing five of eight the rest of the game.
“I thought the kids came through in the fourth quarter,” said Brown, whose teams exploded for 26 points during the final eight minutes of action. “They made the free throws when they needed to.”
West Side led by as many as 12 points twice in the fourth quarter and never let its advantage dip below seven points after the aforementioned 13-0 spurt.
Both teams struggled offensively in the first half as they only managed a combined 30 points. The Pirates went on surges of 7-0 and 6-0 to take a 18-12 lead into the locker room.
Crafty post player Isaac Frankman scored 10 of West Side’s 18 points in the opening half. The senior finished with 16 points on 7 of 8 shooting from the field. Frankman, who took a big charge in the first half, paced the Pirates with five rebounds.
“Oh, it was great,” Brown said. “I mean, we pounded it inside to Isaac and then we penetrated and dished it to him. He was actually seven for eight for the game. The only thing he didn’t do well was his free throws. He went two for four ... but he had an awesome game for us and I’m glad to see he played as well as he did.”
Melba turned things around in the third quarter as it netted six more points than it did in the first two quarters combined. The Mustangs embarked on a 7-0 run to take a 23-22 lead — an advantage that could have been larger had they not missed four free throws during that stretch.
Fang poured in 12 of Melba’s 18 points in the third quarter, but West Side limited him to one point in the fourth. The point guard led the Mustangs with 18 points, while Joe Reiber, their leading scorer on the season, chipped in with 12.
Nielsen netted eight of his 14 points from the charity stripe for West Side, which got three steals from Ryan Beckstead and four assists from Adam Headworth off the bench.
Besides Nielsen, Shurtliff and Frankman, Blaize Brown was the only other player who scored for the Pirates as he drained three of four foul shots.
Up next for West Side is defending 2A state runner-up St. Maries, which advanced with a 48-40 triumph over New Plymouth. The two teams squared off last season in the state tournament, with St. Maries prevailing 49-42 in the quarterfinals. The Lumberjacks (18-5) only returned one starter from that team, but still managed to reload and defend their district title.
“I think we’ve got to get out and run tomorrow and we’ve got to rebound a lot better than we did today,” said coach Brown, who was pleased with how many West Side fans made the lengthy drive to Boise. “That’s got to be our focus tonight is rebounding the ball. St. Maries is very similar to Melba in that they (crash the glass). ... If we give up that many (offensive rebounds) tomorrow, I don’t know what our chances will be. They won’t be very good.”
PIRATES 55, MUSTANGS 45
Thursday at Boise, Idaho
Melba 7 5 19 14 — 45
West Side 10 8 11 26 — 55
Melba (15-9)
Joe Reiber 12, Easton Bunnell 5, Caleb Fong 18, Trey Wilson 4, Jace Logan 2, Henry Clark 4. Totals 18-51 5-10 45.
West Side (22-4)
Connor Nielsen 14, Blaize Brown 3, Bryler Shurtliff 22, Isaac Frankman 16. Totals 17-35 17-24 55.
3-Point Goals — Melba 4 (Fong 3, Reiber), West Side 4 (Shurtliff 4).