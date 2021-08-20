It wasn’t pretty, but one of Preston’s best defensive performances in recent memory was just enough to help the Indians earn a big season-opening victory.
Preston held fellow 4A program Lakeland scoreless in the second half, and got a long touchdown pass from Brecker Knapp to Tyler Lindhardt in the third quarter. The Indians made enough plays offensively to earn a 7-6 win over the Hawks in a non-region football game early Friday evening at Montana Tech University.
Preston prevailed despite committing five turnovers, including one in the red zone and a couple pretty deep in its own territory. This was a nice win over a Lakeland squad that barely lost to Century in the 4A state playoffs a year ago. Century, one of Preston’s two district rivals, ended up advancing to the semifinals.
Both defenses were dominant during large stretches of the neutral site game. However, Preston was able to establish a solid rushing attack in the second half, and that ultimately made the difference.
The Indians received the opening kickoff of the second half and immediately marched down the field. Knapp lobbed a pass to the 6-foot-3 Lindhardt, who high-pointed the ball nicely, broke a tackle and raced 47 yards to paydirt. Kaden Johnson booted the extra point to give Preston a 7-6 lead.
The Hawks scored their lone touchdown late in the second quarter when Thomas Calder hauled in a swing pass from Devon Suko, received a big block and sprinted 26 yards to the end zone. However, Preston’s Ashton Madsen was able to block the extra point.
Both teams marched inside the opposition’s 10-yard line earlier in the game, but were unable to capitalize. Lakeland pushed a 24-yard field goal wide right, and Preston fumbled the ball away. A 47-yard pass from Emery Thorson to Chevy Nelson on a trick play allowed the Indians to reach the Lakeland 7-yard line.
The Hawks turned the ball over twice — Preston linebacker Cord Eavenson picked off a pass, and Lakeland coughed up the pigskin inside the PHS 5-yard line — and were undone by three snaps that sailed over the quarterback’s head.
In addition to Eavenson, the Indians got timely defensively plays from Charles Iverson, Jaden Perkins and Nelson. Iverson had at least three tackles for loss, Perkins came through with a big sack and Nelson broke up at least two passes, including one of the end zone.
Iverson and Thorson were able to churn out good yardage in Preston’s rushing attack, especially after halftime. Thorson busted out a 41-yard scamper in the third quarter.
Madsen caught a tipped pass for a first down at the Lakeland 25-yard line late in the fourth quarter, and Preston was able to line up in victory formation and ice the win.
GIRLS SOCCER
Preston, the defending 4A state champions, traveled to Idaho Falls and left with a 4-1 victory over Hillcrest in the season opener for both sides. The Indians outscored the Knights 3-0 in the second half.
Tessa Hyde converted on a pair of shots for Preston, plus assisted on another goal. Samantha Palmer contributed with a goal and an assist for the Indians, who got two assists from Brinley Alder and a goal from Samantha Whiteley.
Preston’s Andie Bell, Kaylee Julian, Hyde, and Alder all fired shots off the post, otherwise the final score would have been have more lopsided.
“Really good opener for us,” PHS head coach Brandon Lyon said. “The girls moved the ball really well for the first game and created some great chances throughout. We were just off on that final ball and finishing touch a few times, but that will come. We’re really happy with where we are at right now.”