Wolves beat Stangs, avenge only loss
NORTH LOGAN — Green Canyon got an early goal from Corey Thompson and held on to win 1-0 over Mountain Crest on Tuesday, avenging its only loss of the season so far.
On Sept. 5, the Mustangs (3-8-0, 2-4-0 Region 11) ended the undefeated run of the Wolves (9-1-1, 4-1-1) with a 2-1 overtime victory thanks to Ellie Parker’s golden goal in the first extra period. That game was one of three times this season GC has conceded a goal, something goalkeeper Brooke Watkins wanted to remedy.
“We definitely wanted to (shut out MC) because they’re one of the teams that have scored on us,” said Watkins, who recorded her eighth clean sheet of the season Tuesday. “So just as a team we knew they were going to be coming in strong, so we really wanted it.”
The offense for the home side sprung early, though not again, with a goal in the third minute. Emma Deberard played a perfect through ball to Thompson, who split the backline with a flawless run for a one-v-one with MC keeper Dakota Andersen. After the great play that set it up, Thompson slotting the ball past Andersen was almost an afterthought.
Scoring early certainly pleased GC head coach Sven Rasmussen, but he didn’t want his team to sit back after scoring so early.
“Ideally, it doesn’t change much of anything, Rasmussen said. “That goal was so early and Mountain Crest is a good side, (so) we still realize that we have to get after the game. Way too early to pack it in and just think about defensive stuff, so we continued to attack.”
The Wolves did press on the attack, totaling seven first-half shots overall, two on frame including Thompson’s goal.
On Mountain Crest’s side, head coach Amber Hyatt felt going down less than five minutes in jumpstarted her team.
“ I think (Green Canyon) getting the goal made us go ‘oh crap, the game’s going now, we’d better play,’” Hyatt said. “So, I think after that point we settled into it the game a little bit and actually played pretty good. Unfortunately it took a goal to get us into that position where we started playing better.”
Though the Mustangs had an initial spark after conceding early, the first half was still lackluster for them. The second half saw plenty of chances and plenty of near-goals. The tale of two halves nature of MC’s night was a repeat of numerous frustrating nights where one bad half ruined chances and lost games. Hyatt said “it’s frustrating from a coaching standpoint” to see the same Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde performance week after week.
“I told the girls at the end of the game: If you want this second half of the season to go better we just have to play a full game,” Hyatt said. “If we’re only going to play one half, we’re not going to win the games that we need to win.”
One of the games Hyatt said she felt her side has played the full 80 was the win over Green Canyon.
The second half really showed the potential Hyatt says is on her team with the chances the Mustangs created. They put three shots on frame, really testing Watkins and making her earn the shutout, with many more chances that didn’t quite show up on the final statsheet. So great were the chances that Watkins herself admitted the final minutes were “a little nerve-wracking.”
Thanks to Sky View’s loss to Ridgeline, along with GC’s win, the Wolves are now in sole possession of second place. Thoughts of chasing first-place Ridgeline as of now are placed to the side even as the region schedule heads into the final stretch. In its place is the cliché one game at a time mentality, something the Wolves try to embody.
“We just say that the next game is our biggest game,” Watkins said, “and (that mentality) helps us be able to play our best.”
RIVERHAWKS 7, BOBCATS 1
Tuesday marked the fourth time this season Ridgeline (9-3-0, 5-1-0) has scored at least seven goals in a single game — the second in region play. London Miller and Halle Van Yperen both recorded hat tricks. The latter completed hers before 13 minutes had gone by in the game.
The Riverhawks scored five of their goals within the first half hour, three in the first 10 minutes.
While Ridgeline has been known for its high-volume scoring and deadly front line of attackers, including Miller, Van Yperen and Abbie Kotter, Tuesday was an anomaly for Sky View. Coming into the game, the Bobcats (7-4-1, 3-2-1) had only allowed 10 goals in 11 games this season and only allowed multiple goals in two games.
Kylie Rogers scored Sky View’s lone goal.
GRIZZLIES 5, BEARS 2
Bizzy Arevalo recorded her first hat trick of the season and second of her career. Whitney Lopez recorded three assists and added a goal of her own. Lopez’s goal was the first of the game, coming in the fifth minute.
The Grizzlies (4-8-0, 3-3-0) scored all five of their goals in the first half, three coming by the 20-minute mark in the game. The win makes it two out of three, a refreshing change from 2-8 start to the season.
Logan has also started to unlock their scoring in their two wins, having scored five in each (they defeated Mountain Crest 5-3 two games prior). Logan has now scored 15 goals in region play after just four in the preseason.
Both goals scored by Bear River (2-10-0, 0-5-0) came in the first half, with both teams going scoreless in the final 40 minutes of the game.