NORTH LOGAN — There’s no question all of the teams in the region were gunning for the Wolves after they went undefeated during the first and second half of league play, but the hosts were more than up to the challenge.
Green Canyon advanced all five of its positions to the championship round, allowing the Wolves to pull away from four-time defending champion Ridgeline at the Region 11 Girls Tennis Tournament on Thursday. The Wolves captured its first-ever region title in the sport and finished with 138 points, 13 more than the Riverhawks.
Mountain Crest put together its best performance at a region tourney in recent memory and placed third with 95 points. Bear River was fourth with 89, followed by Logan (82) and Sky View (70).
Green Canyon already had the championship wrapped up heading into the finals, but capped off a gratifying two days by claiming three of the five individual titles.
“It’s unbelievable,” GC head coach Holly Haslem said. “Camille (Jeppson) and I just keep pinching ourselves because we just can’t believe it, but all of the credit’s got to go to the girls because they’ve worked incredibly hard. They’ve worked harder during this season than I’ve ever seen them before, and then second the parents (deserve a lot of credit). You know that the parents have been driving them to and from practice, to and from lessons during the season and before.”
The Wolves were seeded first at third singles and both doubles positions, and those athletes certainly held up their end of the bargain. For starters, Green Canyon’s Ava Checketts improved to 12-0 against region opponents by rallying past second-seeeded Myriam Anderson of Ridgeline, 1-6, 6-4, 6-1 for the third singles titles.
“It means a lot,” Checketts said. “I’ve played a lot of really hard matches. There were a couple where I didn’t really know if I was going to pull it out. There were a lot of good opponents, but it’s really fulfilling to be able to go undefeated.”
The left-hander played very well in the third set against Anderson, who captured a region title at No. 1 doubles a year ago. Checketts set the tone early with a crisp volley winner to break serve for the first game of the set. The junior hit several winners during the decisive set, including a passing shot on match point.
Checketts was one of only two Region 11 players to go undefeated during all of the league duals and at the tournament. The other was Bear River standout Erika Olsen, who didn’t even qualify for the 4A State Championships last season.
For the third time this season, Olsen battled back from a set behind to defeat No. 2 seed Alli Phillips of Green Canyon — this time in the championship round at first singles. Olsen showcased an impressive all-court game in the third set en route to dispatching of Phillips, a former region titleist at No. 2 singles, 2-6, 6-2, 6-1.
Phillips came up big for the Wolves in the semifinals by prevailing against Ridgeline’s Madi Brenchley in straight sets. Phillips outlasted Brenchley in a trio of three-setters earlier this season.
The Wolves were able to sweep both doubles crowns. At the No. 1 spot, Olivia Phillips and Alice Wilkinson capped off a memorable tourney with a 6-0, 6-2 triumph over third-seeded Brook Clark and Kate Hardy of Mountain Crest. Hardy and Clark knocked off the second-seeded tandem in three sets to earn their spot in the finals.
Wilkinson and Phillips lost to Hardy and Clark earlier this season, but the Green Canyon tandem has gotten revenge twice in the past eight days. Phillips punctuated the victory by putting away a backhand overhead on match point.
Likewise, Green Canyon’s second doubles duo only lost once in region play this season, and senior Kate Anderson missed that setback against Ridgeline a few weeks ago. Anderson teamed up with Maren McKenna to earn a hard-fought 7-6, 6-3 win over the second-seeded Ridgeline twosome of Lauren Ellis and Kaitlyn Horsburgh in the finals.
“It was really fun to see our doubles teams just both come in sync in their own ways,” Haslem said. “They’ve done a great job for us.”
The first set of the second doubles championship showdown featured some big momentum swings. The Wolves overcame a 5-3 deficit to force a tiebreaker, while the Riverhawks fought their way back from a 5-0 hole in the tiebreaker. McKenna and Anderson survived two set points against them before edging their rivals in the tiebreaker, 10-8.
“It was really good,” Anderson said. “It was kind of stressful, but I had confidence in us and they were hitting really good shots, too, so I knew that going into the next set with the momentum was going to be really big for us.”
Anderson was steady throughout the match for the Wolves, while McKenna belted several winners, especially at the net. McKenna executed a trio of volley winners in the final game.
“I love playing Maren,” Anderson said. “We’ve had a lot of fun together and it was good to cap it off with a win.”
Ridgeline was led by senior Meera Gardner, who battled her way to her second consecutive region championship. The top-seeded Gardner, the third singles champ last fall, was victorious over second-seeded Halle Kendrick of Green Canyon, 6-3, 6-1, in the final at No. 2 singles.
“I had to work really hard for it this year, definitely hard than last year, so yeah it feels good,” Gardner said.
Gardner is close friends with Kendrick, who was her former teammate at Ridgeline. How challenging was it to play her friend in a title match?
“It’s a bit awkward, but we’ve played each other so many times, even when we were on the same team,” said Gardner, who improved to 3-1 against Kendrick this season. “You get used to it after a bit and I just kind of forget who I’m playing and focus on my strategy a bit more.”
Gardner was able to regroup after losing two of her final three region matches during the regular season.
Brenchley finished third for the Riverhawks, as did their No. 1 doubles squad of Emma Hansen and Ellie Carlston. First doubles and second singles were the two most unpredictable positions in the region in 2020.
The Mustangs reigned supreme in a pair of closely contested third-place matches. Sidney Nielson finished third for Mountain Crest at No. 3 singles, while Raegan Taylor and Abbie Murray won a three-set marathon over Sky View’s Sam Johnson and McKenna Morrison for the No. 3 spot on the podium at second doubles.
Logan’s Kennedy Jenkins finished third at No. 2 singles.
The top five placers at each position qualified for the 4A state tournament, which will take place next Friday and Saturday at Salt Lake City’s Liberty Park.